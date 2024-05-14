Gayle King
Award-winning journalist Gayle King serves as the cohost of CBS Mornings and is the editor at large of Oprah Daily. Known for her accomplished work as both a television personality and author, the Maryland native also hosts “Gayle King in the House,” a weekly radio show on SiriusXM.
A former television news anchor, King is a three-time Emmy Award winner and the recipient of the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism. She’s been named to the annual TIME 100 list, and the mom of two has conducted groundbreaking interviews with world leaders, political figures and celebrities alike throughout her illustrious career. King makes her debut in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
