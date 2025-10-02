The Importance of Community During Breast Cancer Awareness Month
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, SI Swimsuit is partnering with Hard Rock International for its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign. Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams English model the collection, and here, the trio of SI Swimsuit models share why the cause matters to them and discuss the importance of community.
TRANSCRIPT
It means a lot to me to be a part of this campaign because it kind of hits home. My husband’s mother, my mother-in-law, who is very close to me, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.
I was personally affected by breast cancer with three very close friends.
We’ve all had someone struggle or go through the challenge of having breast cancer or possibly having a scare.
It is so important to normalize conversations around breast health because we all have breasts.
It’s not a bad thing, it’s not a scary thing, it’s actually a very great thing to catch something early.
It’s something that we all experience, that we’re all going through and if we, you know, link arms and we go through it together, it can be much easier for everyone involved. And it can be kinda fun.
I’m always pushing my family and my parents and people I care about to like get their checkups, even when you feel like you’re there’s nothing wrong.
Make it a vocal thing, make sure that you’re very loud about the things that really matter to you and tell those people who are around you and you truly care about, make sure you’re getting yourself checked and make that bond between each other. Make a pact. Pinky promise.