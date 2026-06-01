The Making of SI Swimsuit 2026 in Fort Myers, Fla.Check out which women were photographed in the Sunshine State for this year’s issue.SI Staff|Share on FacebookShare on XAdd us as a preferred sourceIntroducing SI Swimsuit 2026: Fort Myers, FloridaA first look at each of the women who were photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in the Fort Myers, Fla., area. Read more about the shoot in the Sunshine State here.Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsPublished 35 minutes ago | Modified 35 minutes agoSI STAFFShare on FacebookShare on XHome/Video