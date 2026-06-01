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The Making of SI Swimsuit 2026 in Fort Myers, Fla.

Check out which women were photographed in the Sunshine State for this year’s issue.
SI Staff|
Introducing SI Swimsuit 2026: Fort Myers, Florida
Introducing SI Swimsuit 2026: Fort Myers, Florida

A first look at each of the women who were photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in the Fort Myers, Fla., area. Read more about the shoot in the Sunshine State here.

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