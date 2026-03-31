Inside SI Swimsuit 2026: Meet the Women Photographed in Fort Myers, Fla.

In order to bring you the best SI Swimsuit Issue yet, our team hit the ground running in January, traveling to Fort Myers, Fla., with a roster of seven incredible models who posed for the 2026 issue along the Gulf Coast. And while we captured a group of six women for a series of February 2026 digital covers—surprise! The location also served as one of our stops for this year’s print issue.

Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann each posed for their photo shoots in front of Katherine Goguen’s lens in Fort Myers, Fla. And while Austin, Goff, Sanders, Sims and Thumann are familiar faces, Moura and Olandria made their rookie campaign in the Sunshine State.

Below, take a sneak peek at the first official images of each of the seven women who posed for the forthcoming SI Swimsuit Issue in Fort Myers, Fla., where Kérastase served as the official haircare partner of 2026.

The location

Coastal beauty is abundant in Fort Myers, Fla., where adventure, wildlife and sunshine culminate in a tropical destination that doesn’t require a passport to visit. Our models were photographed by Goguen on the sandy shores of Captiva Island, Sanibel Island, Pine Island Sound and Cayo Costa State Park.

Whether you’re looking to plan a spring break trip or book a family vacation, there’s no shortage of activity to enjoy in the Southwest Gulf Coast area of Fort Myers, Fla. From beaches and shopping to water sports and spas, here’s what you can’t miss while you’re there.

The models

Katie Austin

Katie Austin was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Belle Anna. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A member of the SI Swimsuit team since she co-won the Swim Search with Goff in 2021, Austin is a certified fitness trainer and former Division I lacrosse player. She has appeared in each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since her open casting call victory, and was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, once again alongside Goff, following her photo shoot in Montenegro.

Throughout her years with the brand, Austin has also traveled to the Dominican Republic, Portugal and Bermuda for her work with SI Swimsuit.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Bowman’s Beach Park in Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Like Austin, Goff has posed for each annual SI Swimsuit Issue since 2021. Additionally, the model and mom was one of our aforementioned February 2026 digital cover stars. Over the years, the California native has been photographed in Barbados, Dominica, Portugal and Jamaica for the magazine.

In addition to her work in front of the camera, Goff is passionate about her non-profit work, and regularly collaborates with organizations like Forgotten Harvest and Girls Inc. Los Angeles. She also holds the position of Board Director of Southeast Michigan’s Brilora Fertility Foundation.

Gabi Moura

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A model and content creator, 2026 marks Moura’s rookie SI Swimsuit feature. The Brazilian model made her career debut walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2025, and is known for her partnerships with notable brands like YSL and L’Oreal.

Olandria

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Known as a fan-favorite on Season 7 of Love Island USA, Olandria makes her brand debut with SI Swimsuit this year. The Alabama native is making a name for herself as a fashion tastemaker, and has been recognized by outlets like Vanity Fair, Vogue and InStyle.

The model, who made her New York Fashion debut in 2025, has also partnered with brands like Sephora, Aveeno and NYX Cosmetics, and continues to make a name for herself as a thriving media personality.

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Pine Island Sound Fishing Shacks. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

An SI Swimsuit legend, Sanders returns to the fold for her eighth consecutive year. After being named Rookie of the Year in 2019, the German-born model landed the cover of the magazine the following year. Over the years, she has been photographed in exotic locations like Bali, Belize, Puerto Rico and Switzerland for the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Outside of her work with the brand, Sanders has been featured in the pages of Vogue, Elle, Allure, Glamour, GQ and other renowned publications. Known as “Golden Barbie” to her loyal social media following, Sanders uses her platform to share her interest in the beauty and fitness spaces.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Pine Island Sound Fishing Shacks. Swimsuit by Indah. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Sims was named co-winner of the Swim Search in 2023. She went on to land the coveted Rookie of the Year title in 2024, and with this year’s magazine, will return to the fold for her third consecutive year. While her rookie photo shoot took place in Mexico, she posed for the 2025 issue in Bermuda.

The former Miss Georgia Teen USA is the proud founder and president of HBBQ’s, Inc. (Has-Been Beauty Queens). The non-profit organization hosts the annual Pageant of Hope, an international celebration of inner beauty for children and teens in challenging environments. Sims, a mom of one, has collaborated with brands like DIFF Eyewear and Oneone Swimwear on various collections and is a proud investor in DIBS Beauty.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Thumann, a model and content creator, has been featured in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue for four years running. Her rookie feature took place in Puerto Rico, while the Arizona native has since traveled to Mexico and Bermuda for her photo shoots with the franchise.

Often a commanding presence in the front row of fashion events around the globe, Thumann has collaborated with brands like Coach, Dior Beauty and Marc Jacobs. She has also developed partnerships with major companies including Alo Yoga, Urban Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch, Steve Madden and otherrs.

In case you missed it, check out the talent reveals for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana and Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.