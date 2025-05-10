Bar Refaeli Is a Mermaid on Land in Beaded Brown String Bikini
Bar Refaeli is an island princess! The supermodel is soaking up some sun and flexing her toned figure in the Seychelles Islands, East Africa. The SI Swimsuit alum, who has posed for the brand six separate years and landed on the cover of the 2009 issue after her photo shoot with Raphael Mazzucco in the Grenadines, donned a chic brown string bikini.
She flaunted her slim, sculpted arms and legs and washboard abs in the classic triangle halter top and daring tie-side bottoms, both pieces featuring cute beaded detailing.
In the cover image, Refaeli was captured from behind for a cheeky snap as she walked on the sand toward the water with her arms stretched up. She accessorized and protected herself from the sun with a light brown baseball cap. In the next photo, she showed off her summery jewelry, including a fish pendant necklace, gold hoop earrings and a charm bracelet.
“🥥,” the mom of three, who shares her kids Liv, Elle and David with husband Adi Ezra, captioned the dreamy carousel. The final slide was an up close and personal pic where her radiant glow, natural freckles and adorable smile were on full display.
Today, Refaeli uses her platform to share a behind the scenes look at her life as a travel influencer, mother, model and wellness enthusiast. The Israel native has been a longtime ambassador for and the face of Caroline Lemke eyewear. She also graced the cover of 2012 Maxim “Hot 100” issue and has posed for numerous editions of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar,GQ and Allure.
She recently launched a skincare brand, Livelle Cosmetics, with a debut line featuring her favorite five-step routine with each product under $250: makeup remover micellar water, facial soap foam, facial serum, eye cream and facial day cream.
As a fan of minimalism, I feel the most comfortable barefoot on the grass in jeans, a white T-shirt and a clean, fresh face,” Refaeli shared on Instagram. “Between business meetings, frequent trips around the world, photo shoots and fashion shows, I realized that all I really desire are simple and effective beauty steps. Livelle was born from the dream of becoming the skincare version of ‘jeans and a white T-shirt’—simple, real and perfect for everyone.”
The brand’s newest drop, an anti-aging neck cream, was launched in a clever collaborative campaign alongside Lululemon with the tag line: “strong from the core, smooth to the neckline.”
Shop the collection at livelle.com.