Alix Earle Started the Year in a String Two-Piece, So We’re Throwing It Back to Her Best SI Swimsuit Looks
Today is the first Monday of 2026, so if you ask us, it marks the unofficial start to the year. While many are beginning the week by heading back to work or school, others are still reminiscing over how they rang in the New Year.
On Jan. 3, two-time SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle did just that by recapping her end-of-year trip to St. Barts on Instagram. Her carousel of enviable pics included photos with friends—including actors Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell—and several selfies, starting with a scorching pic of herself in a red string swimsuit.
“Rumor has it we’re still dancing 🕺🕺 new friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :),” she captioned her post. “words can’t describe how amazing this trip was, so grateful to @bgarlinghouse &@taragarlinghouse for hosting us & @managermyles for throwing the best nye party EVER!!!”
See Earle’s Instagram post here.
And while Earle can pull off virtually any style of swimwear, her fiery ensemble from the Caribbean has us reminiscing on both of her SI Swimsuit features: her first as our inaugural digital cover model, followed by the 25-year-old New Jersey native’s magazine feature in the 2025 issue, both of which saw her model string bikinis.
Earle’s SI Swimsuit debut
When she made her brand debut on our digital cover in July of 2024, Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami, and she made the choice to not have any of the images that appeared in her galleries retouched. The content creator has made a name for herself on both Instagram and TikTok for being incredibly authentic, and Earle felt it would go against her brand ethos for her images to be altered.
“I think as women, we do that so much, where we just criticize ourselves and I think when telling the story of my brand and communicating that to my audience and a new audience, this was just something that was an important decision for me and I’m really happy we went through with it,” Earlestated on TikTok shortly after her galleries were revealed.
She made her triumphant return to the fold in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, after posing for Yu Tsai yet again, this time in Jamaica.
Our favorite string looks from Earle’s SI Swimsuit shoots
During both brand shoots, Earle proved just how incredibly she can rock a string two-piece, as evidenced by a few of our favorite looks below.