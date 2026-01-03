Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne, Brianna LaPaglia and Penny Lane Rocked This Australian Designer for SI Swimsuit

These three women have each worn Christopher Esber desings, proving that hardware belongs on the beach.

Cara O’Bleness


Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to suits that make an impact, SI Swimsuit models know precisely what it takes to turn heads on the beach. And while an itty-bitty bikini surely gets the job done, our brand photo shoots in recent years have proved that one-pieces and cut-out suits are just as eye-catching as their smaller counterparts.

Take, for example, Brianna LaPaglia’s January 2025 digital cover feature in La Quinta, Calif., and Olivia Dunne’s 2023 spread in Puerto Rico. Though the photo shoots were captured years apart from one another, both women brought their A-game to set, and were even styled in similar one-piece looks by the same designer. Plus, with her feature in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Penny Lane brought Australian designer Christopher Esber’s creative genius to the fold in the form of a two-piece.

Olivia Dunne

Pierced Orbit One-Piece, $450 (christopheresber.com.au)


Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The first year she posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, Dunne traveled to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. While on set, the gymnast and content creator modeled this sleek white cut-out one-piece by Esber, proving that a monokini is anything but boring.

If you’re a fan of the silhouette, the design is also available in a column dress ($631) that will take you straight from the beach to happy hour.

Brianna LaPaglia

Pierced Orbit Halter Swimsuit, $230 (fwrd.com)

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A slightly more daring take of a similar design, LaPaglia modeled this plunging version of the suit in black while posing in front of Katherine Goguen’s lens in California. The backless suit features similar silver metallic hardware below the navel and makes for one unforgettable beachside ensemble.

Penny Lane

Ruched Orbit Cropped Swim Tee, $230 and Ruched Orbit Skirt Brief, $250 (christopheresber.com.au)


Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

With Lane’s feature in Switzerland for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Esber secured yet another design within the pages of the annual magazine—this time in the form of a striking bikini. As seen on Lane, above, the brand’s signature brass orb hardware was incorporated into a cropped tee-style swim top and a low-slung cheeky brief.

While each of the three women wore a similarly aesthetic from the designer, Dunne, LaPaglia and Lane each brought something a little different to the fold through their Esber suits, proving that the brand offers a little something for everyone.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

