Olivia Dunne, Brianna LaPaglia and Penny Lane Rocked This Australian Designer for SI Swimsuit
When it comes to suits that make an impact, SI Swimsuit models know precisely what it takes to turn heads on the beach. And while an itty-bitty bikini surely gets the job done, our brand photo shoots in recent years have proved that one-pieces and cut-out suits are just as eye-catching as their smaller counterparts.
Take, for example, Brianna LaPaglia’s January 2025 digital cover feature in La Quinta, Calif., and Olivia Dunne’s 2023 spread in Puerto Rico. Though the photo shoots were captured years apart from one another, both women brought their A-game to set, and were even styled in similar one-piece looks by the same designer. Plus, with her feature in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Penny Lane brought Australian designer Christopher Esber’s creative genius to the fold in the form of a two-piece.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Olivia Dunne
Pierced Orbit One-Piece, $450 (christopheresber.com.au)
The first year she posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, Dunne traveled to the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. While on set, the gymnast and content creator modeled this sleek white cut-out one-piece by Esber, proving that a monokini is anything but boring.
If you’re a fan of the silhouette, the design is also available in a column dress ($631) that will take you straight from the beach to happy hour.
Brianna LaPaglia
Pierced Orbit Halter Swimsuit, $230 (fwrd.com)
A slightly more daring take of a similar design, LaPaglia modeled this plunging version of the suit in black while posing in front of Katherine Goguen’s lens in California. The backless suit features similar silver metallic hardware below the navel and makes for one unforgettable beachside ensemble.
Penny Lane
Ruched Orbit Cropped Swim Tee, $230 and Ruched Orbit Skirt Brief, $250 (christopheresber.com.au)
With Lane’s feature in Switzerland for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, Esber secured yet another design within the pages of the annual magazine—this time in the form of a striking bikini. As seen on Lane, above, the brand’s signature brass orb hardware was incorporated into a cropped tee-style swim top and a low-slung cheeky brief.
While each of the three women wore a similarly aesthetic from the designer, Dunne, LaPaglia and Lane each brought something a little different to the fold through their Esber suits, proving that the brand offers a little something for everyone.