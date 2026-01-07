These 3 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoots in Bermuda Are Totally Capricorn-Coded
The start of the new year also means that Capricorn season is in full swing. With SI Swimsuit Legends like Gayle King (Dec. 28), Hunter McGrady (Jan. 5) and Irina Shayk (Jan. 6) sharing the star sign, we’re looking at how fellow Capricorns can channel their signature style in their swimwear.
According to Who What Wear, “Capricorns have a practical, responsible and often conservative approach to fashion,” while those under the Earth sign are drawn to “classic silhouettes, neutral color palettes and [have] a knack for all things refined and luxury.”
When looking through our own portfolio of fashionable frames, we found three swimwear styles—all worn on the shores of Bermuda by our own brand staples—that we’d grab for any Capricorn hitting the beach this winter. Here are some of our hand-picked options.
Balconette tops, as seen on Lauren Chan
Chan donned this sparkly tan set from Vitamin A during her third straight feature in the fold. The model, who was featured as a rookie in 2023, paired the neutral-colored duo with a silky, ivory cover-up from Norma Kamali, which followed her in stride.
The SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model—who tied the knot with her partner, Haley Kosan, the same year—repped a beautiful bridal bikini from Beach Riot on set and accessorized the ruched set with a pair of JÉBLANC earrings.
Halter necks, as seen on Brooks Nader
JÉBLANC hoops also made an appearance in Nader’s most recent feature in the fold. The SI Swimsuit Legend—who has been photographed every year since her Swim Search win in 2019—wore the crystal jewelry with this classic white one-piece suit by That’s So Fetch.
In a glittery Heidi Fish two-piece, Nader channeled major goddess energy as she emerged from the still, turquoise waters. The halter-style top wrapped around her neck, while the tied adjustable string bottoms sat highly on her hips.
String sets, as seen on Jena Sims
Sims posed in numerous string bikini looks during her second photo shoot with the brand, including this solid-colored set from Reina Olga. The all-white suit was elevated with gold hardware, and Sims stuck to the style with a NOA statement necklace, which shared the same hue.
This suit from Lybethras featured a triangle-cut top and low-rise bottoms. Both pieces included dainty gold detailing, along with tiny pearlescent beads weaved into its fabric. If you're looking for a bikini that is the epitome of golden hour, we've found your perfect match.