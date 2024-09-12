Alix Earle Is Bringing Faux Bangs Back With Her City Girl NYFW Look
Alix Earle is the queen of versatile fashion. One day she’s tailgating at an NFL game in an itty-bitty denim skirt and vintage Dolphins merchandise, and just hours later, she’s making headlines for her edgy new hairdo at New York Fashion Week. The Miami resident traveled to the Big Apple to cohost an event with FRAME denim, a brand for which she was named the newest ambassador and campaign star.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The 23-year-old debuted some brand new faux bangs for a dinner party held at Mr. Chow in Midtown on Sept. 9. She paired a suede beige trench coat mini dress and knee-high chocolate brown crocodile leather boots ($364), both from FRAME, with the fun new blonde hair and a YSL purse.
Her “smudgy, black, gorgeous, sexy” glam, done by beauty guru Patric Ta, included a super bronzed and glowy base, a wash of warm taupe eyeshadow, dramatic false lashes, baby pink blush and a matte pink-nude lip.
“I don’t recognize myself right now and it’s kind of freaking me out,” Earle said lightheartedly in a TikTok “get ready with me” video. “What do we think? Is it giving kind of Brigitte Bardot?”
The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host is the star of multiple billboards in SoHo that went up on the campaign’s release date of Sept. 10.
“Shooting this campaign for @frame is truly such a dream come true 🥹 thankful to @eriktorstensson& @inezandvinoodh for making this all come to life!!” she captioned an Instagram post.
Shop the fall FRAME collection here, and the full site at frame-store.com.