Alix Earle Attends First NFL Dolphins Game of the Season in Neon Crop Top and Micro Denim Skirt
Alix Earle hasn’t made an appearance at New York Fashion Week yet, but she‘s certainly making the NFL sidelines her runway. The SI Swimsuit June digital issue cover star attended boyfriend Braxton Berrios’s first game of the season and witnessed the Miami Dolphins defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 on Sunday afternoon. Her outfit and glam, of course, made their way to TikTok and fans are so excited to have all the WAG “get ready with me” content back.
The 23-year-old kept her outfit pretty casual and extremely weather-friendly, as temperatures were steamy in the Sunshine State. Earle donned a super cute and cropped burnt orange cap-sleeved tee with “Dolphins” written in navy blue cursive letters on the front. The social media sensation paired the top with a cargo denim micro skirt, classic Reebok sneakers and scrunchy white crew socks. The New Jersey native went all out with her accessories and completed the look with tons of gold jewelry, tinted sunglasses and a neon orange Prada purse and baby blue dolphin keychain.
“football szn back in full swing,” the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host captioned a gorgeous Instagram carousel of photos taken at the pre-game tailgate outside Hard Rock Stadium.
Earle opted for a super glowy and lightweight glam look and candidly chatted on TikTok about how she’s feeling different going into this football season. At this time last year, she and Berrios weren’t officially dating yet and everyone was “still calling him NFL man.”
“Game days are backkk 🐬🧡,” she captioned a video shared on Instagram and TikTok.