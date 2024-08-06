Alix Earle’s No. 1 Mascara Has Been Her Go-to Since High School
While chatting with SI Swimsuit’s inaugural cover girl, Alix Earle, earlier this summer, we learned that the 23-year-old influencer always has a few seasonal essentials on hand during the summer months. We were also thrilled to learn that, just like us, the social media superstar has a go-to makeup product that she uses to the very last drop every single time she purchases it.
“My mascara. It’s the Better Than Sex Too Faced Waterproof Mascara,” Earle shares of her must-have product. “I’ve been using the same one since high school, and I mean, I couldn’t even tell you how many tubes of those I’ve gone through.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing & Lengthening Waterproof Mascara, $29 (sephora.com)
This waterproof formula lengthens, curls and volumizes lashes for that coveted wide-awake look. In addition to getting Earle’s stamp of approval, a consumer study reported that 97% of users saw improved volume and length while 94% reported that the mascara stays put on lashes all day long.
And while some people may be wary of using a waterproof formula due to the tricky removal process, Earle has a solution at the ready: she uses a cleansing balm or oil to remove the product and allows it to soak in for a minute before washing her face. Her go-tos are the Cosmedix Purity Solution Cleansing Oil ($39) and Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm ($32).