These Are Alix Earle’s 5 Summer Essentials for Beach Day

From fashion and beauty to practical necessities, shop the content creator’s picks here.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 

Summer is in full swing, meaning weekend afternoons spent at the beach and picnics along the shore are regular occurances in our social calendars once again. When it comes to summertime essentials, we turned to inaugural SI Swimsuit digital issue cover girl Alix Earle to get her recommendations.

We chatted with the Florida resident while in the Sunshine State for Miami Swim Week last month, and she had several beauty, fashion and practical suggestions at the ready for a fun-filled day in the sun. Shop Earle’s picks (and a few SI Swimsuit-approved items) below.

Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat SPF 50, $42 (ulta.com)

Murad SPF
ulta.com

“I have to say I’ve not been the best with sunscreen in the past or growing up. I feel like I would just burn my skin. So ... a good sunscreen [is a must],” Earle says. “I love Murad for my face just because it’s also skincare, so it’s not going to irritate my skin.

Check out how the 23-year-old content creator expertly layers her makeup with the product here.

The Inca Bucket Hat - Mocha Stripe, $149 (lackofcolor.com)

Inca Bucket Hat
lackofcolor.com

Earle’s current go-to sun hat is from Lack of Color. We adore this trendy bucket style.

DMY by DMY Billy Classic Havana Sunglasses, $160 (pretavoir.com)

DMY by DMY
pretavoir.com

“I’ve been wearing them 24/7,” Earle says of the DMY by DMY brand.

Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, $35 (stanley1913.com)

Stanley
stanley1913.com

Hydration is key, and Earle relies on a trusty Stanley water bottle.

The Dee Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $82.99 to $92.99 (madewell.com)

The Dee Double-Strap Slide Sandal
madewell.com

Though Earle loves a good pair of comfortable sandals, she’s currently on the hunt for ones that will suit her needs. “All of the ones I do have are giving me blisters, so I need to venture out and find something that’s a little bit more comfortable,” she notes.

We like this pair by Madewell, which is available in multiple colors and provides just the right amount of cushion.

Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

