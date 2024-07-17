These Are Alix Earle’s 5 Summer Essentials for Beach Day
Summer is in full swing, meaning weekend afternoons spent at the beach and picnics along the shore are regular occurances in our social calendars once again. When it comes to summertime essentials, we turned to inaugural SI Swimsuit digital issue cover girl Alix Earle to get her recommendations.
We chatted with the Florida resident while in the Sunshine State for Miami Swim Week last month, and she had several beauty, fashion and practical suggestions at the ready for a fun-filled day in the sun. Shop Earle’s picks (and a few SI Swimsuit-approved items) below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Murad Multi-Vitamin Clear Coat SPF 50, $42 (ulta.com)
“I have to say I’ve not been the best with sunscreen in the past or growing up. I feel like I would just burn my skin. So ... a good sunscreen [is a must],” Earle says. “I love Murad for my face just because it’s also skincare, so it’s not going to irritate my skin.
Check out how the 23-year-old content creator expertly layers her makeup with the product here.
The Inca Bucket Hat - Mocha Stripe, $149 (lackofcolor.com)
Earle’s current go-to sun hat is from Lack of Color. We adore this trendy bucket style.
DMY by DMY Billy Classic Havana Sunglasses, $160 (pretavoir.com)
“I’ve been wearing them 24/7,” Earle says of the DMY by DMY brand.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, $35 (stanley1913.com)
Hydration is key, and Earle relies on a trusty Stanley water bottle.
The Dee Double-Strap Slide Sandal, $82.99 to $92.99 (madewell.com)
Though Earle loves a good pair of comfortable sandals, she’s currently on the hunt for ones that will suit her needs. “All of the ones I do have are giving me blisters, so I need to venture out and find something that’s a little bit more comfortable,” she notes.
We like this pair by Madewell, which is available in multiple colors and provides just the right amount of cushion.