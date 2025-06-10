Beat the Summer Heat With This SI Swimsuit-Approved Dry Shampoo
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re all about streamlining our beauty routines—whether that means minimizing the contents of our makeup bags for summer or skipping a hair wash day here or there. And when it comes to the latter, dry shampoo by Batiste saves the day.
The haircare brand was on hand during SI Swimsuit’s Apres Pool Party ahead of the Swim Week runway show in Miami earlier this month. During the afternoon event, the brand offered dry shampoo refreshes and hair touch-ups to models and guests. If you’re familiar with the humidity in the Sunshine State, you know that keeping your hair fresh can be something of a challenge, so the results speak for themselves.
“My favorite is the original,” SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek says of Batiste’s OG product. “I don’t like to over-complicate my hair, we just go with a classic ... I’ll reach for dry shampoo to just kinda touch it up and get me out the door.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo, $20.99 (ulta.com)
Give your locks a refresh with the brand’s original dry shampoo, which offers a clean scent and delivers immediate body and texture. Throw this Kostek-endorsed product in your beach bag this summer so you can reach for it on the go.
Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo, $13.79 (ulta.com)
Hair falling flat in the summer heat? Try Batiste’s volumizing dry shampoo, which is designed to absorb oil while lifting your hair at the roots. It’s a favorite of Paralympian and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit, who enjoys giving her hair a boost with the product. “My hair can fall, and so I like a little volumizing spray to lift it back up,” she says.
In addition to these SI Swimsuit-approved model picks, Batiste offers dry shampoo in a number of summery scents, as well as ones with a hint of color to help disguise your overgrown roots. Shop Batiste’s complete product line here.