The 2-in-1 Beauty Product SI Swimsuit Models Are Packing in Their Beach Bag

When it comes to makeup for beach days, SI Swimsuit models swear by unfussy staples, like a great SPF and a multipurpose balm for lips and cheeks. When brand legends, magazine regulars and rookie talent gathered for the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party in Miami last month, one product in particular was a common fave among our runway stars.

CoverGirl’s Clean Fresh Jelly Water Tint, suitable for both lips and cheeks, is a multipurpose product that is completely SI Swimsuit model approved. Available in six different shades, ranging from a coral pink to deep mulberry, the hydrating 2-in-1 gloss is perfect for throwing in your beach bag and slicking on all summer long.

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Courtesy of James Livingston

With a long-lasting, hydrating formula and a yummy, black cherry and raspberry scent, this lip and cheek tint is a makeup bag essential for the warmer months. And while the gloss offers a sheer tint of color, you can swipe on a few layers to deepen the pigment. Whether you’re looking for a subtle, sunkissed dose of natural color or want something a little more tinted, this versatile product is an SI Swimsuit model favorite for a reason.

Below, take a peek at scenes from our SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party held at 22nd Street Beach on Friday, May 29, to see a a few of our notable runway stars getting glam with CoverGirl. Christen Goff and Jena Sims are both big fans of the brand, with the latter model calling out the Clean Fresh Jelly Water Tint for offering “the perfect refreshing pop of color” and her obsession with “the fresh summer flush” the product offers.

Christen Goff | Courtesy of James Livingston

Christen Goff | Courtesy of James Livingston

Ali Truwit | Courtesy of James Livingston

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Matt Roy

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Matt Roy

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Matt Roy

Whether you’re looking for a glossy summer lippie, face products that won’t melt in the heat or a waterproof mascara suitable for a dip in the pool, CoverGirl has got everything you need and more. Shop the complete product lineup by the SI Swimsuit model beloved brand here.

And in case you missed the Swim Week action live in Miami last month, don’t forget that the SI Swimsuit Runway Show is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Plus, shop the can’t-miss runway looks from the show here.

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