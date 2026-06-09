Shop the Swimsuits From the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show
The day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu! In addition to brand legends, regulars and rookies, friends of the magazine and a few special celebrity guests made appearances on the catwalk, making for one unforgettable event.
After you tune in to the action, which was captured at the W South Beach in Miami on Saturday, May 30, you just may feel compelled to add some brand-new swimwear to your online shopping cart. And if that’s the case, we’ve got you covered. Before your first beach trip of the summer, be sure to snag a new suit inspired by the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.
Shop the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Runway
Sunkissed
The SI Swimsuit Runway Show opened with suits incorporating shimmery fabrics, lots of texture and hues reminiscent of a summer sunset. Whether you gravitate toward gold, like 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Alix Earle, pictured above, or shades of orange, as seen on rookie Gabi Moura, sunkissed hues are sure to turn heads on the beach—and look beautiful against a bronze tan.
Incorporate the trend into not only your swimwear, but your cover-up as well, which can take you from the sand to a beachside happy hour with ease. Brands like Revolve, SKIMS and Net-a-Porter offer up some great options featuring shimmer in a variety of silhouettes.
Leslie Amon T-Shirt, $149 (revolve.com)
Cali Top, $245 (devonwindsor.com)
Petra Playsuit & Headscarf, $654 (revolve.com)
Bahia Pearl-Embellished Bikini, $300 (net-a-porter.com)
Plunge One-Piece, $94 (skims.com)
Nautical pinup
There are few aesthetics that scream “swimwear staple” more than pinup fashion, and this SI Swimsuit style story might just have perfected the look. Taking inspiration from timeless 1940s trends, the SI Swimsuit style team combined playful nautical details with classic cuts.
Nautical vibes can be achieved through polka dot and striped fabrics adorned with buttons in a variety of styles and cuts. If you love a high-waisted bikini bottom, this one was made for you. Brands such as SAME, Moda Operandi and WeWoreWhat offer some superb nautical vibes in hues like navy and yellow that fit the trend perfectly.
Alexandria Colorblock Bikini Top, $190 (nordstrom.com)
Off Shoulder Bikini Top, $69 (revolve.com) / Sailor Swim Short, $69 (revolve.com)
Strapless One Piece, $258 (samelosangeles.com)
Seersucker Balconette High-Waist Bikini, $425 (modaoperandi.com) / Seersucker Cardigan, $235 (modaoperandi.com)
The Lady Bra, $138 (samelosangeles.com) / Ruched Bottom, $98 (samelosangeles.com)
Versace mansion
Inspired by the bold colors, the radiant nightlife of Miami and the iconic Versace mansion, this story brought elegant, eclectic, party-ready vibes to the runway. One-of-a-kind cuts and unique patterns were the ultimate goal for the SI Swimsuit style team, leaving the models looking luxe and lovely.
No matter where your summer adventures take you this season, modeling your own swimwear style after this story will certainly make an impression. Channel SI Swimsuit model energy with one-pieces featuring unexpected cut-outs, patterns with gold accents and bikinis featuring bright colors. A few of our favorite brands that embody this energy include Los Angeles Apparel, Cin Cin and PQ Swim.
Taffy Ginger Triangle Bikini Top, $79 (revolve.com) / Taffy Dreamscape Side Bikini Bottom, $72 (revolve.com)
Opium Halo One Piece, $220 (revolve.com)
The Héloise Bikini Top, $34 (losangelesapparel.net)
Lace Scallop Cutout One Piece Swimsuit, $51 (berlook.com)
Locket Bandeau-Cruise Hoop Bikini, $275 (swimwearworld.com)
Biker babes
Trading in the pops of color for a darker edge, these sultry styles were modeled after a classic “biker babe” aesthetic. Pairing the sleek silhouettes with metallic jewelry and moto-inspired details, this style story certainly stood out on the catwalk.
While we believe black swimwear belongs in everyone’s swimwear drawer, these styles are more daring than ever. To recreate the look, opt for pieces with fringe, studs and shimmery, metallic fabrics to really stand out. Brands like STAUD, MANGO and Cettire execute this beautifully.
Fringe Triangle Top, $ 158 (samelosangeles.com)
Studded Bikini With Medium-Coverage Bottoms, $59.99 (shop.mango.com)
Paradise Bikini Top, $145 (fwrd.com) / Coto Bikini Bottom, $125 (fwrd.com)
Lamé Halter Bodysuit, $40 (losangelesapparel.net)
AFRM Leather Look Sweetheart Neck Peplum Corset, $88 (asos.com)
Logo suit
And of course, SI Swimsuit had to go out with a bang, ending the show with logo-covered looks for the red and white finale walks. Merging classic Baywatch cherry-red with the sporty swimwear cuts of the 1990s, this style story was the perfect cherry on top—pun very much intended.
So while you eagerly await the Fox Baywatch reboot (coming this winter!), channel your inner beachfront beauty in athletic-inspired cuts, vibrant shades of red and more. Solid and Striped, Monday Swimwear and Tropic of C all offer some great options.
Tyra Two-Tone Swimsuit, $240 (net-a-porter.com)
Belted Rib Retro One Piece Swimsuit, $220 (nordstrom.com)
Hooded Oversized Jacket, $995 (mytheresa.com)
Anne-Marie Luxe Ribbed One Piece, $138 (solidandstriped.com)
The C Bralette, $125 (tropicofc.com) / Curve Bottom, $125 (tropicofc.com)
More 2026 SI Swimsuit Swim Week
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.
Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.