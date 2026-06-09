Shop the Swimsuits From the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show

The day we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Runway Show is available to stream on Hulu! In addition to brand legends, regulars and rookies, friends of the magazine and a few special celebrity guests made appearances on the catwalk, making for one unforgettable event.

After you tune in to the action, which was captured at the W South Beach in Miami on Saturday, May 30, you just may feel compelled to add some brand-new swimwear to your online shopping cart. And if that’s the case, we’ve got you covered. Before your first beach trip of the summer, be sure to snag a new suit inspired by the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

Shop the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Runway

Sunkissed

Alix Earle and Gabi Moura. Alix’s swimsuit by Fio e Areia. Gabi’s swimsuit by Elizabeth Shevelev. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The SI Swimsuit Runway Show opened with suits incorporating shimmery fabrics, lots of texture and hues reminiscent of a summer sunset. Whether you gravitate toward gold, like 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Alix Earle, pictured above, or shades of orange, as seen on rookie Gabi Moura, sunkissed hues are sure to turn heads on the beach—and look beautiful against a bronze tan.

Incorporate the trend into not only your swimwear, but your cover-up as well, which can take you from the sand to a beachside happy hour with ease. Brands like Revolve, SKIMS and Net-a-Porter offer up some great options featuring shimmer in a variety of silhouettes.

Leslie Amon T-Shirt, $149 (revolve.com)

Cali Top, $245 (devonwindsor.com)

Petra Playsuit & Headscarf, $654 (revolve.com)

Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader. Swimsuits by Ola Vida, Akosha, Toxic Sadie Swimwear and Fio e Areia. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bahia Pearl-Embellished Bikini, $300 (net-a-porter.com)

Plunge One-Piece, $94 (skims.com)

Maura Higgins. Swimsuit by Capittana. Skirt by Salty Mermaid. | Emily Sidney

Nautical pinup

Christen Goff and Ilona Maher. Christen’s top by Bslingerie. Bottoms by J.Crew. Ilona’s swimsuit by Ola Vida. Necklace Brinker + Eliza. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

There are few aesthetics that scream “swimwear staple” more than pinup fashion, and this SI Swimsuit style story might just have perfected the look. Taking inspiration from timeless 1940s trends, the SI Swimsuit style team combined playful nautical details with classic cuts.

Nautical vibes can be achieved through polka dot and striped fabrics adorned with buttons in a variety of styles and cuts. If you love a high-waisted bikini bottom, this one was made for you. Brands such as SAME, Moda Operandi and WeWoreWhat offer some superb nautical vibes in hues like navy and yellow that fit the trend perfectly.

Alexandria Colorblock Bikini Top, $190 (nordstrom.com)

Off Shoulder Bikini Top, $69 (revolve.com) / Sailor Swim Short, $69 (revolve.com)

Strapless One Piece, $258 (samelosangeles.com)

Alix Earle. Swimsuit by NIIHAI. | Emily Sidney

Seersucker Balconette High-Waist Bikini, $425 (modaoperandi.com) / Seersucker Cardigan, $235 (modaoperandi.com)

The Lady Bra, $138 (samelosangeles.com) / Ruched Bottom, $98 (samelosangeles.com)

Tunde Oyeneyin. Swimsuit by OYE. Hat by Wyeth. | Emily Sidney

Versace mansion

Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann. Jena’s swimsuit by Ola Vida worn with CAKES. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Bangles by Karine Sultan. Ellie’s swimsuit by Belletage. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Jacket by Versace. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Inspired by the bold colors, the radiant nightlife of Miami and the iconic Versace mansion, this story brought elegant, eclectic, party-ready vibes to the runway. One-of-a-kind cuts and unique patterns were the ultimate goal for the SI Swimsuit style team, leaving the models looking luxe and lovely.

No matter where your summer adventures take you this season, modeling your own swimwear style after this story will certainly make an impression. Channel SI Swimsuit model energy with one-pieces featuring unexpected cut-outs, patterns with gold accents and bikinis featuring bright colors. A few of our favorite brands that embody this energy include Los Angeles Apparel, Cin Cin and PQ Swim.

Taffy Ginger Triangle Bikini Top, $79 (revolve.com) / Taffy Dreamscape Side Bikini Bottom, $72 (revolve.com)

Opium Halo One Piece, $220 (revolve.com)

The Héloise Bikini Top, $34 (losangelesapparel.net)

Gabi Moura. Swimsuit by Paramidonna. Sarong by Matte Collection. | Emily Sidney

Lace Scallop Cutout One Piece Swimsuit, $51 (berlook.com)

Locket Bandeau-Cruise Hoop Bikini, $275 (swimwearworld.com)

Jenna Johnson. Swimsuit by ENEZ. Earrings by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. | Emily Sidney

Biker babes

Nicole Williams English and Lauren Chan. Nicole’s swimsuit by Norma Kamali, gloves by Seymoure, belt by Nicute. Lauren’s swimsuit by SKIMS. | John Parra/Getty Images

Trading in the pops of color for a darker edge, these sultry styles were modeled after a classic “biker babe” aesthetic. Pairing the sleek silhouettes with metallic jewelry and moto-inspired details, this style story certainly stood out on the catwalk.

While we believe black swimwear belongs in everyone’s swimwear drawer, these styles are more daring than ever. To recreate the look, opt for pieces with fringe, studs and shimmery, metallic fabrics to really stand out. Brands like STAUD, MANGO and Cettire execute this beautifully.

Fringe Triangle Top, $ 158 (samelosangeles.com)

Studded Bikini With Medium-Coverage Bottoms, $59.99 (shop.mango.com)

Paradise Bikini Top, $145 (fwrd.com) / Coto Bikini Bottom, $125 (fwrd.com)

XANDRA. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. Sunglasses by Chimi. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lamé Halter Bodysuit, $40 (losangelesapparel.net)

AFRM Leather Look Sweetheart Neck Peplum Corset, $88 (asos.com)

Claire Kittle. Swimsuit by Melissa Simone. | Emily Sidney

Logo suit

Camille Kostek and Achieng Agutu. Camille’s swimsuit and jersey by Madibu. Achieng’s top by MADIBU, swimsuit by TA3. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

And of course, SI Swimsuit had to go out with a bang, ending the show with logo-covered looks for the red and white finale walks. Merging classic Baywatch cherry-red with the sporty swimwear cuts of the 1990s, this style story was the perfect cherry on top—pun very much intended.

So while you eagerly await the Fox Baywatch reboot (coming this winter!), channel your inner beachfront beauty in athletic-inspired cuts, vibrant shades of red and more. Solid and Striped, Monday Swimwear and Tropic of C all offer some great options.

Tyra Two-Tone Swimsuit, $240 (net-a-porter.com)

Belted Rib Retro One Piece Swimsuit, $220 (nordstrom.com)

Hooded Oversized Jacket, $995 (mytheresa.com)

SI Swimsuit Runway Show 2026 | Emily Sidney

Anne-Marie Luxe Ribbed One Piece, $138 (solidandstriped.com)

The C Bralette, $125 (tropicofc.com) / Curve Bottom, $125 (tropicofc.com)

Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Nader. All swimsuits by Madibu. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

More 2026 SI Swimsuit Swim Week