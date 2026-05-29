Inside the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party at Swim Week 2026

SI Swimsuit models are soaking up the sun before strutting the Swim Week runway tomorrow night. On Friday afternoon, brand talent enjoyed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, which took place at 22nd Street Beach in Miami Beach.

The event, powered by Mary Lou’s Miami, featured live music by DJ Ruckus and giveaways and activations from beauty, lifestyle and fashion brands. Hawaiian Tropic made sure everyone enjoyed some well-protected fun in the sun by distributing SPF and tanning products, while La Croix kept attendees hydrated and happy with sparkling water in an array of flavors. In case anyone needed a touch-up as the mercury rose throughout the afternoon, Kérastase was on hand with frizz-fighting essentials and CoverGirl supplied makeup touch-ups. Meanwhile, for those who needed to change up their footwear into something a bit more comfortable, Crocs was present to save the day with cute and comfy sandals fit for the beach.

As far as refreshments, Sally Hansen served up delicious smoothies to keep models cool and Radiesse provided refreshing beverages in branded coconuts. All throughout the sunny afternoon in the sand, models and VIP guests enjoyed food, drinks and plenty of photo ops.

Our brand stars came ready to serve in their fiercest beach chic looks, from sheer tops and skirts to cut-out suits and more, creating plenty of fashion inspo for your summer mood board. In case you’re experiencing a serious case of FOMO, we’ve got your back! Take a look at the highlights from SI Swimsuit’s Beach Club below.

Penny Lane and Jocelyn Corona | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brooks Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nicole Williams English | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Lauren Chan, Penny Lane, Jocelyn Corona, Meredith Mickelson and Achieng Agutu | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Sally Hansen smoothie bar | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hanna Cavinder, Camille Kostek, Claire Kittle and Haley Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Katie Austin and Christen Goff | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

DJ Ruckus | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ilona Maher | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

La Croix | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Claire Kittle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hawaiian Tropic | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Ellie Thumann | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit Beach Club crowd | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

MJ Day and Maura Higgins | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Radiesse coconuts | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Gabi Moura | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Penny Lane and Meredith Mickelson | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Hunter McGrady, Camille Kostek and Stassi Schroeder | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Tunde Oyeneyin and Katie Austin | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Grace Ann Nader, Sarah Jane Nader, Brooks Nader and Mary Holland Nader | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After the Beach Club wrapped at 5 p.m., models retired to their rooms for a brief rest before getting glam and heading to a VIP welcome dinner party by KYU held at The Grove at W South Beach. Stay tuned for photos to come!

In the meantime, check out which of your favorite SI Swimsuit stars will be walking the Runway Show on Saturday, May 30, at the W South Beach, and learn how to catch all the Swim Week action here.

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