Inside the SI Swimsuit Beach Club Party at Swim Week 2026
SI Swimsuit models are soaking up the sun before strutting the Swim Week runway tomorrow night. On Friday afternoon, brand talent enjoyed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, which took place at 22nd Street Beach in Miami Beach.
The event, powered by Mary Lou’s Miami, featured live music by DJ Ruckus and giveaways and activations from beauty, lifestyle and fashion brands. Hawaiian Tropic made sure everyone enjoyed some well-protected fun in the sun by distributing SPF and tanning products, while La Croix kept attendees hydrated and happy with sparkling water in an array of flavors. In case anyone needed a touch-up as the mercury rose throughout the afternoon, Kérastase was on hand with frizz-fighting essentials and CoverGirl supplied makeup touch-ups. Meanwhile, for those who needed to change up their footwear into something a bit more comfortable, Crocs was present to save the day with cute and comfy sandals fit for the beach.
As far as refreshments, Sally Hansen served up delicious smoothies to keep models cool and Radiesse provided refreshing beverages in branded coconuts. All throughout the sunny afternoon in the sand, models and VIP guests enjoyed food, drinks and plenty of photo ops.
Our brand stars came ready to serve in their fiercest beach chic looks, from sheer tops and skirts to cut-out suits and more, creating plenty of fashion inspo for your summer mood board. In case you’re experiencing a serious case of FOMO, we’ve got your back! Take a look at the highlights from SI Swimsuit’s Beach Club below.
After the Beach Club wrapped at 5 p.m., models retired to their rooms for a brief rest before getting glam and heading to a VIP welcome dinner party by KYU held at The Grove at W South Beach. Stay tuned for photos to come!
In the meantime, check out which of your favorite SI Swimsuit stars will be walking the Runway Show on Saturday, May 30, at the W South Beach, and learn how to catch all the Swim Week action here.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.