15 SI Swimsuit-Approved Beauty Picks for Your Galentine’s
February 14 may be all about spending quality time with your significant othe for Valentine's Day, but the date we love to mark on the calendar is one day earlier for Galentine’s Day. We never need an excuse to gather the girls for a night out or in, but this unofficial holiday is a great reminder to celebrate the women in your life on February 13. After all, it’s these girlfriends who know your most vulnerable thoughts and are there through the joys of life and the darker moments.
In addition to the most current celebrity gossip and memes, we can also guarantee your group texts are constantly sharing the latest skincare regimens, lipsticks everyone is loving and new products worth trying. To impress your girlies, we have rounded up worthwhile beauty gifts that you too will be adding to your personal cart.
Keep scrolling for incredible travel sets, serums, lip glosses and more by Sabrina Carpenter, Alicia Keys and Bella Hadid to name a few that range from very affordable to worth the splurge.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
When Is Galentine's Day?
Galentine's Day always falls officially the day before Valentine's Day on February 13, but if that day doesn't work for you and your friends, pick any day. No excuse needed to celebrate your besties!
What Is Galentine's Day?
Galentine's Day is a chance to reunite with your nearest and dearest. After all, love isn't just for a significant other. It's the perfect time to shower friends with adoration, uplift one another and get that quality time together.
Our Favorite Galantine's Day Gifts For Beauty Lovers
Sabrina Carpenter Sweet Tooth Eau de Parfum, $47.50
We know she loves espresso, but this scent by Sabrina Carpenter is an addictive journey into a candy lover's dream. It's an aroma that's so delicious, it'll make anyone’s mouth water and heart race, leaving you feeling just a bit naughty for that girls’ night out.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Glossy Pink Lip Gloss + Lip Liner Set, $25
This year you and the girls may be out for Galentine’s, but one swipe of this Charlotte Tilbury liner and gloss set on your lips, the ultra-shine may entice a future suitor for next Valentine’s Day.
Orebella Trio Travel Set, $90
Bella Hadid’s skin parfum company has a trio of Orebella’s top fragrances including Window2Soul, Salted Muse and newly launched Nightcap. It’s the perfect gift for anyone who likes switching up their scents and it comes with a travel case.
Tata Harper Multimasking Set, $245
This one is a bit of a splurge, but the Tata Harper products are worth every penny. Tata Harper’s Multi Masking Set has the perfect mask for every need, whether your skin is feeling dry, dull, congested, or breaking out. The Green Beauty Brush is a nice bonus.
Glossier Black Cherry Balm Dotcom, $16
The Glossier Black Cherry Balm Dotcom is the perfect shade for winter and looks good on everyone. Inspired by the juicy + jammy elements of black cherries with notes of crisp almond cookies and decadent cherry liqueur, it’s dessert for your lips.
Oribe Hair Care Supershine Discovery Set, $49
This Oribe set is for the girlfriend who is always on the go but doesn’t want to sacrifice the quality of hair products. The Supershine Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner provide rich moisture and a high-gloss finish for ultimate brilliance, while Supershine Moisturizing Cream, our best-selling leave-in conditioner, smoothes and tames frizz, elevates shine and restores hair to supernatural softness.
Goldfaden MD The Ultimate Hydration Duo, $55
The winter months are brutal on hands and lips. Any friend will appreciate this duo from Goldfaden MD that includes the brands Lip Therapy to hydrate lips with an enriched blend of powerful moisturizers and a multi-active peptide complex and the Hands to Heart lotion that nourishes and soothes dry, cracked skin and cuticles as well as smoothes the appearance of wrinkles and helps fade the appearance of dark spots.
Boy Smells, Les Candle, $48.00
The name alone is worth gifting to your besties. This is a well-balanced ripe and raw candle in a Nordstrom-exclusive pink metallic glass.
Dualist Balancing Oil Serum, $95
The Balancing Oil-Serum is packed with premium botanical oils and skin-strengthening actives for radiance with results. This is great for all skin types and is super hydrating.
Drybar Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler Set, $42.00
Getting ready with the girlies is always the best part of going out together. This Nordstrom-exclusive hair-care set includes a lightweight detangler spray, detangler brush and four hair clips.
Valentino Beauty Eye2Cheek Blush and Eyeshadow, $52
Highly pigmented yet buildable, this creamy powder has a sheer finish that can be layered for a more intense color impact. All shades are infused with our signature Roma-Light Complex™, crafted with color boosting pearls for a highlighted, radiant color result. From pinks to corals, oranges and plums, there is a shade for each one of your besties.
e.l.f. SKIN Holy Hydration! Hydrated Ever After Skincare Mini Kit, $20
This kit has all the favorite Holy Hydration! necessities in travel size. This step-by-step skincare regimen will have your Galentine’s skin feeling soft, supple and hydrated!
Keys Soulcare Sage + Oat Milk Candle Votive Set, $47
A bubble bath, one of these candles from Alicia Keys’ beauty line and her songs on the speaker is one way to ensure your friends relax before a Galentine’s night out or for the R+R the day after.
Holler & Glow Undereye Masks, $2.99
These cooling hydrogel under-eye masks enriched with hyaluronic acid will leave your under-eye area feeling super hydrated. Their price tag also will let you buy for EVERY girlfriend in your phone! Added bonus –the bows are adorable and on trend!
Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Rose Quartz Facial Roller & Gua Sha, $12
This dynamic gua sha duo promotes lymphatic drainage for a smoother, more youthful-looking complexion, making it THE perfect self-care themed gift this Galentine’s. Buy one for your bestie and you.