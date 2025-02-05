Sabrina Carpenter’s Sexiest Looks—From Mini Dresses to Lingerie
One of the biggest names in pop music is undoubtedly Sabrina Carpenter, recent first-time Grammy Award winner who has taken the world by storm with tracks from her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet. Yep, you read that right—six albums. Although the 25-year-old singer-songwriter was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammys, she’s been grinding for years making a name for herself in the industry.
A former Disney actress, Carpenter dropped her first album in 2015. The Pennsylvania native went through a bit of a rebrand with her current era, and tracks like “Espresso” have finally made her a household name.
Needless to say, Carpenter is incredibly talented both in the recording studio and in front of the camera, giving fans amazing performances through her numerous tours over the years and as an actress in a long list of shows and movies. On top of that, she’s become a total fashion icon with her Short n’ Sweet aesthetic, leaning heavily into feminine, sultry and vintage vibes, creating a look that’s so distinctly hers.
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re always on the lookout for new styles, not just limited to swimwear. Someone like Carpenter is a major source of inspo as we browse through current trends and create fashion mood boards of our own. But don’t just take our word for it. Here are 15+ looks that prove the A Nonsense Christmas star is the model of sexy, dainty and all-around stunning ensembles.
The iconic “Please Please Please” music video
A Grammy winning fashion princess
The Short n’ Sweet promo photos were unmatched
She was “in the sheer dress the day” she met Barry Keoghan
An ethereal outfit for New Year’s Eve
The perfect amount of blush and her iconic hair
The most feminine, sweet SKIMS campaign pics
Serving body tea for Savage x Fenty
Lingerie meets corpcore with the most fabulous boots
The hottest mirror selfie with perfect makeup
Baby blue is one of her many colors
Embracing the showing thong look for “Nonsense” visuals
Heart dress for the “Fast Times” video
Black lacy lingerie goes with a red lip
One of her best red carpet looks
Carpenter has discussed her personal fashion sense—one the world is desperate to emulate—in multiple interviews. “Femininity is something that I've always embraced. And if right now that means corsets and garter belts and fuzzy robes or whatever the f-ck, then that's what that means,” she told TIME. Her unapologetic authenticity, in her music, style and overall persona, is refreshing for her fans, something that inspires people worldwide.
Pulling fashion inspo from Bridgitte Bardot, Jane Birkin, Dolly Parton and Rihanna, it's clear her aesthetic is very carefully and intentionally formulated.
As for the most memorable fashion advice she’s been given? “I remember something that someone said to me once. It was like, ‘Honey, you should always leave the house as if you’re going to run into your ex.’ And I’ve followed that advice from that day forward,” she told W Magazine.