Ellie Thumann’s Minimalist Sun-Kissed Vacation Glam Features Two Viral Rhode Products
Content creator Ellie Thumann knows there‘s no better feeling than spending the whole day under the sun and on the beach, taking a shower and then getting ready with just a minimal amount of glam. A tropical summer vacation always results in the most gorgeous sun-kissed flush of the cheeks, a natural bronzed tan, beachy mermaid hair and cute freckles on the surface of the skin.
In her latest TikTok, the two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was photographed in Puerto Rico for her debut last year, and Mexico for her 2024 feature, looked beautiful, radiant and happy as ever. She shared the two-products she’s loving from Hailey Bieber‘s skincare brand, Rhode, that make for the most perfect minimalist vacation look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Rhode Pocket Blush in Sleepy Girl, $24 (rhodeskin.com)
This gorgeous creamy formula is a bestseller for a reason. And, this muted pinky-mauve shade is one of the most popular ones.
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Limited Edition Salty Tan, $18 (rhodeskin.com)
This viral lip tint is the perfect mix of Rhode’s Toast ($18) and Raspberry Jelly ($18)
The two products are also available as a set, The Mauve Duo, $42, though it’s currently sold out.
The Arizona native and South Carolina resident, who is best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel, donned a black scrunchy one-piece and accessorized with a big straw hat, a stylish charm necklace and gold starfish stud earrings. The 22-year-old filmed herself outdoors applying the two juicy Rhode items.