Emily DiDonato’s Go-to Blush Is the Perfect Pink for Summer
This summer, the viral sunset blush trend has been all the rage. Celebrities and SI Swimsuit models from Ashley Graham to Gigi Hadid have shared how they achieve the multi-product look.
However, when it comes to simplicity in our summer makeup routines, there are just some days that call for a quick swipe of color so we can move along with our day. And where quick and effective blush routines are called for, we have a go-to source for inspiration: Emily DiDonato.
The six-time SI Swimsuit model is the blush queen, as her porcelain complexion is always complimented by the most flattering sweep of color on her cheekbones. And in a new Instagram reel, the 33-year-old mom of two revealed her go-to product to achieve the perfect summer flush.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Glow Blush in “Desire,” $39 (sephora.com)
This deep raspberry-hued powder blush is silky and luminous for a radiant, long-wearing finish. Not only does DiDonato reach for it regularly, the product was voted an Allure 2023 Best of Beauty Award Winner, and has great reviews from customers for its ability to deliver a natural, buildable look.
“It’s never enough,” DiDonato wrote in the caption of her Aug. 7 Instagram reel, in which she played off the “blush blindness” TikTok trend.
“This and the sunburnt lips I thank you for that,” one of the model’s 2.9 million followers commented.
“Same!!! Blush is life ,” someone else concurred.
“This is YOUR trend,” one fan noted.