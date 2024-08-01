Ashley Graham Combines These 2 Affordable Blushes for the Perfect Sun-Kissed Look
This summer, everyone is experimenting with the sunset blush trend. The latest celeb to try out the ombré method? None other than three-time SI Swimsuit model Ashley Graham.
The 36-year-old model and entrepreneur took to Instagram on July 31 to share a “get ready with me” reel while she talked through key traits of successful entrepreneurs. Graham serves as cohost of Side Hustlers alongside Emma Grede, a Roku original series that follows aspiring female business owners. At the end, Graham and Rede choose whether or not they want to invest.
In the clip, the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model did a full face of makeup using Revlon products. Graham has been a brand ambassador for the company since 2018. Her glam included the combination of two Revlon blush products that resulted in the perfect sun-kissed complexion for summer.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Revlon Gel Serum Blush in “Beaming Coral” and “Enchanting Mauve,” $14.99 each (ulta.com)
“These are the Gel Serum blushes ... and I’m going to do a little combo,” Graham stated before applying both hues to her cheekbones and blending with her fingertip.
Revlon’s Gel Serum Blush products offer a sheer flush of color that plumps and hydrates skin. Plus, the pigments are buildable so they work great on different skin tones.
For more summery, sunset blush inspo, check out how fellow three-time SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid achieves her version of the trendy look here.