Hailey Bieber’s Latest Nail Color Pays the Cutest Homage to Her Baby Boy
Hailey Bieber always has an enviable manicure, whether the 27-year-old model and entrepreneur is rocking her signature glazed donut look, a sweet nail art style or something seasonal.
However, the new mom’s latest manicure has adopted a bit of a darker color palette, and a sweet homage to her baby boy. Bieber’s go-to nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared a photo of her client’s latest set on Instagram on Sept. 20, and the dark blue hue is clearly a call-out to the Rhode founder’s son, Jack Blues. In late August, the Arizona native’s husband, Justin Bieber, announced on Instagram that they had welcomed their baby boy.
In Ganzorigt’s pic, Bieber captured a selfie on her phone that put her dark blue mani on display. She wore a black top with her go-to “B” pendant necklace, and her hair was slicked back with a few face-framing pieces left out.
“Jack’s mom 💙 @haileybieber Midnight mantra type of fall 💙,” Ganzorigt wrote in her caption.
Below, shop the OPI polish to get Bieber’s moody, seasonal look at home.
OPI Nail Polish, $11.99 in “Midnight Mantra” (target.com)
OPI is one of our favorite brands for an at-home manicure, due to the lasting power of the polish (you’ll typically get up to seven days chip-free) and the affordable price point. To ensure your mani lasts, be sure to use a base coat and top coat in addition to the fast-drying, pigmented formula. “Midnight Mantra” simply screams “autumn,” and we’ll be testing it out ASAP.