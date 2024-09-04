Hailey Bieber Is Rocking Chocolate Brown Nails Just in Time for Fall: Get the Look
Warm weather might be lingering, but with the coming and going of Labor Day weekend, there’s really no denying it—fall is just around the corner.
Aside from crisper mornings and cooler afternoons, the season brings with it much to be celebrated. There is, of course, elegant fall fashion—the trench coats, dark wash jeans, sweaters and boots. And then there is the glam. We’re not here to suggest that we throw our whole routine out the window and start fresh when fall comes around, but there are a few simple ways that we like to incorporate the season into our daily glam.
For one, manicures. Labor Day weekend gave license to several of the most fashionable celebrities to go ahead and change up their go-to nail routines. Selena Gomez, for example, debuted a light brown toffee nail at a film festival over the weekend. It was a simple, small change to her look, but it made all the difference.
Hailey Bieber, too, embraced fall browns in her latest choice of manicure. We would describe her color of choice as a warm chocolate brown—an ease-into-fall kind of shade, if you ask us. To replicate the look (and, trust us, you just might want to), we’ve found a shade that just might do the trick.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Essie - Row With the Flow, $7.59 (amazon.com)
Though Bieber’s latest nail color is a blend of several polishes and we therefore can’t give you the exact shade, we did our best to color match—and we think this is the perfect copycat color. Essie’s Row With the Flow is a warm brown, made (like all of Essie’s polishes) for a glossy, even and lasting manicure.