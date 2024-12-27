Ilona Maher’s Go-to Red Lipstick Is Perfect for Simple New Year’s Eve Glam
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including our 60th anniversary party in Los Angeles in November.
Last month, SI Swimsuit celebrated its 60th anniversary and our September digital issue cover girl, Ilona Maher, with an A-ilster event in Los Angeles. In partnership with Maybelline, celebrity guests enjoyed a private event at Italian eatery Dante Beverly Hills, which included delicious food and drinks and en evening full of mingling.
As we continue to reflect on what made 2024 so special, this event certainly deserves a spot on our list. And with New Year’s Eve just around the corner, you can bet we’re drawing inspiration from Maher’s chic and classy ensemble from the occasion in the hopes of incorporating certain elements into our own NYE looks.
For starters, the 28-year-old Olympic champion’s red lip is perfect for the holiday. Maher’s signature look, both on and off the pitch, is Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in “Pioneer.”
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, $10.99 (ulta.com)
Maybelline’s liquid lipstick promises 16 hours of continuous wear, so whether you’re dancing the night away or enjoying an evening in with friends to watch the ball drop, the matte, high-pigment product is sure to last.
And best of all? When it comes to the perfect application, Maher has tips for readers.
“Especially for this lipstick, just because it’s all day long-lasting, I like to have clean, dry lips and the applicator really pin-points, so you can really get your cupid’s bow and everything all set and done,” she has told SI Swimsuit of achieving the perfect red lip. “And then afterwards, I try to let it sit. You know what I’m saying? Just let it really soak into the lip, and then I’ll go eat and then I’ll go do everything else.”
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming days!