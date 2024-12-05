Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Wrapped: 31 Unforgettable Moments of 2024

The magazine’s 60th anniversary was certainly one for the books. Here are the highlights.

Cara O’Bleness

As we get ready to look back on 2024, we can only reflect fondly upon SI Swimsuit’s 60th year. Over the last several months, we’ve unveiled not one but two digital covers and celebrated 27 brand legends, we’ve also made memories to last a lifetime with an incredible community of women. Models celebrated the magazine’s launch in New York City and Hollywood, Fla., in May, and took to the runway for Miami Swim Week just a few weeks later.

This fall, SI Swimsuit earned a prestigious brand award, and we’ve continued to provide our audience with content that aims to inspire women to be exactly who they are on a regular basis.

We’ve got plenty of incredible moments to reflect upon in 2024, and are excited to see what the future brings in 2025 (including the return of the Swim Search!). So, without further ado, let’s take a look back at some of the SI Swimsuit moments that made this year so special (in no particular order).

Alix Earle’s digital cover 

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov Shirt by Korobeynikov/ / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In June, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host was honored with being SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model. Read her cover story here.

Ilona Maher’s digital cover

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Myra Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In September, shortly after bringing home the bronze medal in the women’s rugby sevens at the Olympics, Maher landed the digital cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue.

MJ Day on Hot Mess With Alix Earle

MJ Day, SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief, joined Earle on her podcast in June to discuss how the brand has evolved over the last 60 years. Tune in to the episode here.

Gayle King’s on-air cover surprise 

After posing for the issue in Mexico, King learned she had landed the cover when she was presented with the issue live on CBS Mornings by brand legends Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady.

2025 athlete reveals

Eileen Gu and Gabby Thomas
Eileen Gu and Gabby Thomas were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Photo shoots for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue are already underway, and the shoot season kicked off in Boca Raton, Fla., with 10 different incredible athletes. Read more about them here.

The return of Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic.
Martha Stewart was photographed by Ruven Afanador in the Dominican Republic. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

When Stewart posed for the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, she nearly broke the internet. The lifestyle guru returned to the fold this year as a brand legend, and posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.

The return of Kate Upton

Kate Upton
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Upton, a legend of the brand, returned to the fold this year and earned her fourth annual SI Swimsuit Issue cover. She was photographed in Mexico and also participated in a legendary group feature in Hollywood, Fla.

The return of Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Teigen, who graced the cover of the 2014 SI Swimsuit Issue, landed two more covers this year: one following her solo photo shoot in Los Angeles, and another as a member of the group of brand legends.

New York launch red carpet

SI Swimsuit models gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 16 to celebrate the 60th anniversary issue’s launch, and it was certainly a night to remember. Check out a few of our favorite looks from the occasion here.

Alix Earle walks the Miami Swim Week runway with her siblings

Izabel Earle, Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle and Penelope Earle
Izabel Earle, Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle and Penelope Earle / John Parra/Getty Images

The day after her digital cover was announced, Earle opened the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week. Later in the show, she strutted the catwalk with her three younger siblings: Izabel, Ashtin and Penelope.

New faces on Miami Swim Week runway

Lele Pons, Abbie Herbert, Sarah Nicole Landry, Alix Earle, Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder and Jilly Anais.
Lele Pons, Abbie Herbert, Sarah Nicole Landry, Alix Earle, Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder and Jilly Anais. / Arturo Holmes/Getty Images, Courtesy of Abbie Herbert, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and courtesy of Jilly Anais.

From content creators to athletes, there were plenty of new faces on the Miami Swim Week runway representing SI Swimsuit this year. Read more about these incredible women here.

Legends reunite

The 60th anniversary was a major celebration for SI Swimsuit this year, and we selected 27 brand legends to be featured in the issue. The women, including Tyra Banks, Paige Spiranac, Megan Rapinoe and Leyna Bloom, reunited for an epic photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., this spring, captured by photographer Yu Tsai.

Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal return to the fold

Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal
Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

After several years away from the brand, Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal both returned to the SI Swimsuit Issue. They were each photographed in Belize, and Agdal also participated in the legends photo shoot.

SI Swimsuit wins Adweek’s Brand Genius Award

Hillary Drezner, MJ Day and Kate Upton
Hillary Drezner, MJ Day and Kate Upton / Courtesy of Adweek

Earlier this fall, SI Swimsuit was awarded with Adweek’s Brand Genius Award. Day, general manager Hillary Drezner and Upton participated in a panel event and accepted the award during a gala event in September.

Swim Search rookies

Achieng Agutu, Jena Sims, Brittney Nicole, Berkleigh Wright and Penny Lane
Achieng Agutu, Jena Sims, Brittney Nicole, Berkleigh Wright and Penny Lane / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Last year, in an unprecedented move, each of the 2023 Swim Search finalists were named co-winners of the open casting call. Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright each appeared as rookies in the 2024 magazine.

Brittany Mahomes Super Bowl rookie announcement

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Coinciding with the 2024 Super Bowl, Mahomes, a fitness entrepreneur and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, was announced as an SI Swimsuit rookie. She was photographed in Belize.

Legends covers

SI Swimsuit legends
Hunter McGrady, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Danielle Herrington, Molly Sims, Roshumba Williams, Hailey Clauson, Paige Spiranac, Kate Love, Brooks Nader, Winnie Harlow, Camille Kostek, Brenna Huckaby, Halima Aden, Martha Stewart, Christie Brinkley, Gayle King, Nina Agdal, Sue Bird, Maye Musk, Leyna Bloom, Chrissy Teigen, Brooklyn Decker, Megan Rapinoe, Paulina Porizkova and Jasmine Sanders. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The aforementioned legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., resulted in a triptych of gorgeous covers of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. Shop them here.

Hunter McGrady’s surprise cover

Following her photo shoot in Mexico, McGrady was surprised with her cover by Day. Watch the sweet moment above.

Big 12 Women’s Empowerment Tour

For the second year in a row, SI Swimsuit partnered with the Big 12 to bring models to college campuses across the country. At each event, the women presented a panel to students and mingled with fans, while Tarte Cosmetics was on hand for product giveaways.

The return of Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

The 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue would not have been the same without model and mogul Brinkley. She returned to the fold for the first time since she was photographed alongside her daughters in Turks and Caicos in 2017.

Christen Harper and Katie Austin tie the knot

Katie Austin and Christen Harper
Katie Austin and Christen Harper / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Besties and co-winners of the 2022 Rookie of the Year title, Harper and Austin both got married this year. Harper tied the knot with Jared Goff in California in June, while Austin wed longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong in the spring.

Maybelline New York event in Los Angeles

In partnership with the cosmetics brand, SI Swimsuit celebrated Maher’s September digital issue cover with an A-lister filled bash in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Brooks Nader competes on Dancing With the Stars

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko
Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko / Disney/Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Nader, our 2023 cover model and brand legend, paired up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko for Season 33 of the reality television show. Though the pair didn’t win the Mirror Ball Trophy, they still went home winners (and continue to keep the internet guessing with their rumored romance). Maher also competed this season and came in second place with her partner, Alan Bersten.

SI Swimsuit models on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list 2025

Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas and Xandra Pohl
Ilona Maher, Gabby Thomas and Xandra Pohl / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated and Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Forbes recently released its 30 Under 30 list, and Maher, Olympian Gabby Thomas and rookie Xandra Pohl each earned their spots. Read more here.

Xandra Pohl’s first single 

Pohl, who was photographed in Belize for her rookie feature, is also an accomplished DJ. She released her first single, “Body Say,” in July.

Jule Campbell documentary premieres

Carol Alt, Hunter McGrady, Elle Macpherson, Jill Campbell, MJ Day, Camille Kostek and Roshumba Williams
Carol Alt, Hunter McGrady, Elle Macpherson, Jill Campbell, MJ Day, Camille Kostek and Roshumba Williams / Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s SI Swimsuit Issue, a documentary directed by Jill Campbell, chronicles the life and accomplishments of SI Swimsuit founding editor Jule Campbell. The film’s world premiere took place at the Woodstock Film Festival in October to a sold-out crowd.

Breanna Stewart continues to thrive

Breanna Stewart
Breanna Stewart / Elsa/Getty Images

The elite athlete and one-time SI Swimsuit model not only helped the New York Liberty reach the franchise’s first WNBA Championship, she was also part of the U.S. women’s basketball team that took home gold during the Paris Olympics.

Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit collection launch on Amazon

Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by SPORTS ILLUSTRATED™ Swimwear. Necklace by Monies
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

In May, coinciding with the magazine’s release, Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit collection launched on Amazon, featuring 83 different pieces, including bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups.

Nelly Korda’s LPGA Tour record

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Korda, a member of the 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete class, secured her seventh LPGA Tour win of the year in November at The ANNIKA, bringing her LPGA win total up to 15. The professional golfer was also named the LPGA Player of the Year.

Olivia Dunne returns to LSU for a fifth year, becomes an SI Swimsuit rookie

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

In July, Dunne, a college gymnast and the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, announced she would return to LSU for her fifth and final season. She also nailed her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Portugal this year.

Cover girl Hunter McGrady closes the Miami Swim Week runway show

Hunter McGrady
Hunter McGrady / John Parra/Getty Images

Just as epic as Earle opening the Miami Swim Week runway show, McGrady closed down the event as she strutted the catwalk in a stunning SKIMS suit.

Cara O'Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

