SI Swimsuit Wrapped: 31 Unforgettable Moments of 2024
As we get ready to look back on 2024, we can only reflect fondly upon SI Swimsuit’s 60th year. Over the last several months, we’ve unveiled not one but two digital covers and celebrated 27 brand legends, we’ve also made memories to last a lifetime with an incredible community of women. Models celebrated the magazine’s launch in New York City and Hollywood, Fla., in May, and took to the runway for Miami Swim Week just a few weeks later.
This fall, SI Swimsuit earned a prestigious brand award, and we’ve continued to provide our audience with content that aims to inspire women to be exactly who they are on a regular basis.
We’ve got plenty of incredible moments to reflect upon in 2024, and are excited to see what the future brings in 2025 (including the return of the Swim Search!). So, without further ado, let’s take a look back at some of the SI Swimsuit moments that made this year so special (in no particular order).
Alix Earle’s digital cover
In June, the Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host was honored with being SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model. Read her cover story here.
Ilona Maher’s digital cover
In September, shortly after bringing home the bronze medal in the women’s rugby sevens at the Olympics, Maher landed the digital cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue.
MJ Day on Hot Mess With Alix Earle
MJ Day, SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief, joined Earle on her podcast in June to discuss how the brand has evolved over the last 60 years. Tune in to the episode here.
Gayle King’s on-air cover surprise
After posing for the issue in Mexico, King learned she had landed the cover when she was presented with the issue live on CBS Mornings by brand legends Kate Upton and Hunter McGrady.
2025 athlete reveals
Photo shoots for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue are already underway, and the shoot season kicked off in Boca Raton, Fla., with 10 different incredible athletes. Read more about them here.
The return of Martha Stewart
When Stewart posed for the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, she nearly broke the internet. The lifestyle guru returned to the fold this year as a brand legend, and posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
The return of Kate Upton
Upton, a legend of the brand, returned to the fold this year and earned her fourth annual SI Swimsuit Issue cover. She was photographed in Mexico and also participated in a legendary group feature in Hollywood, Fla.
The return of Chrissy Teigen
Teigen, who graced the cover of the 2014 SI Swimsuit Issue, landed two more covers this year: one following her solo photo shoot in Los Angeles, and another as a member of the group of brand legends.
New York launch red carpet
SI Swimsuit models gathered at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 16 to celebrate the 60th anniversary issue’s launch, and it was certainly a night to remember. Check out a few of our favorite looks from the occasion here.
Alix Earle walks the Miami Swim Week runway with her siblings
The day after her digital cover was announced, Earle opened the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week. Later in the show, she strutted the catwalk with her three younger siblings: Izabel, Ashtin and Penelope.
New faces on Miami Swim Week runway
From content creators to athletes, there were plenty of new faces on the Miami Swim Week runway representing SI Swimsuit this year. Read more about these incredible women here.
Legends reunite
The 60th anniversary was a major celebration for SI Swimsuit this year, and we selected 27 brand legends to be featured in the issue. The women, including Tyra Banks, Paige Spiranac, Megan Rapinoe and Leyna Bloom, reunited for an epic photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., this spring, captured by photographer Yu Tsai.
Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal return to the fold
After several years away from the brand, Chanel Iman and Nina Agdal both returned to the SI Swimsuit Issue. They were each photographed in Belize, and Agdal also participated in the legends photo shoot.
SI Swimsuit wins Adweek’s Brand Genius Award
Earlier this fall, SI Swimsuit was awarded with Adweek’s Brand Genius Award. Day, general manager Hillary Drezner and Upton participated in a panel event and accepted the award during a gala event in September.
Swim Search rookies
Last year, in an unprecedented move, each of the 2023 Swim Search finalists were named co-winners of the open casting call. Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright each appeared as rookies in the 2024 magazine.
Brittany Mahomes Super Bowl rookie announcement
Coinciding with the 2024 Super Bowl, Mahomes, a fitness entrepreneur and co-owner of the Kansas City Current, was announced as an SI Swimsuit rookie. She was photographed in Belize.
Legends covers
The aforementioned legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., resulted in a triptych of gorgeous covers of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. Shop them here.
Hunter McGrady’s surprise cover
Following her photo shoot in Mexico, McGrady was surprised with her cover by Day. Watch the sweet moment above.
Big 12 Women’s Empowerment Tour
For the second year in a row, SI Swimsuit partnered with the Big 12 to bring models to college campuses across the country. At each event, the women presented a panel to students and mingled with fans, while Tarte Cosmetics was on hand for product giveaways.
The return of Christie Brinkley
The 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue would not have been the same without model and mogul Brinkley. She returned to the fold for the first time since she was photographed alongside her daughters in Turks and Caicos in 2017.
Christen Harper and Katie Austin tie the knot
Besties and co-winners of the 2022 Rookie of the Year title, Harper and Austin both got married this year. Harper tied the knot with Jared Goff in California in June, while Austin wed longtime boyfriend Lane Armstrong in the spring.
Maybelline New York event in Los Angeles
In partnership with the cosmetics brand, SI Swimsuit celebrated Maher’s September digital issue cover with an A-lister filled bash in Los Angeles earlier this month.
Brooks Nader competes on Dancing With the Stars
Nader, our 2023 cover model and brand legend, paired up with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko for Season 33 of the reality television show. Though the pair didn’t win the Mirror Ball Trophy, they still went home winners (and continue to keep the internet guessing with their rumored romance). Maher also competed this season and came in second place with her partner, Alan Bersten.
SI Swimsuit models on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list 2025
Forbes recently released its 30 Under 30 list, and Maher, Olympian Gabby Thomas and rookie Xandra Pohl each earned their spots. Read more here.
Xandra Pohl’s first single
Pohl, who was photographed in Belize for her rookie feature, is also an accomplished DJ. She released her first single, “Body Say,” in July.
Jule Campbell documentary premieres
Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell’s SI Swimsuit Issue, a documentary directed by Jill Campbell, chronicles the life and accomplishments of SI Swimsuit founding editor Jule Campbell. The film’s world premiere took place at the Woodstock Film Festival in October to a sold-out crowd.
Breanna Stewart continues to thrive
The elite athlete and one-time SI Swimsuit model not only helped the New York Liberty reach the franchise’s first WNBA Championship, she was also part of the U.S. women’s basketball team that took home gold during the Paris Olympics.
Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit collection launch on Amazon
In May, coinciding with the magazine’s release, Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit collection launched on Amazon, featuring 83 different pieces, including bikini tops, bottoms, one-pieces and cover-ups.
Nelly Korda’s LPGA Tour record
Korda, a member of the 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete class, secured her seventh LPGA Tour win of the year in November at The ANNIKA, bringing her LPGA win total up to 15. The professional golfer was also named the LPGA Player of the Year.
Olivia Dunne returns to LSU for a fifth year, becomes an SI Swimsuit rookie
In July, Dunne, a college gymnast and the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, announced she would return to LSU for her fifth and final season. She also nailed her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Portugal this year.
Cover girl Hunter McGrady closes the Miami Swim Week runway show
Just as epic as Earle opening the Miami Swim Week runway show, McGrady closed down the event as she strutted the catwalk in a stunning SKIMS suit.