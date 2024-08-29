Jilly Anais Is Loyal to This Women-Founded Makeup Brand That Caters to Sensitive Skin
Content creator and musician Jilly Anais nailed her walk at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week earlier this summer. While in the Sunshine State, we had the opportunity to chat with the Texas native about everything from her cookbooks and favorite recipes to her summer makeup routine. And as it turns out, the former Miss Teen Houston is a Fenty Beauty stan.
“I love Fenty [Beauty],” Anais says of her go-to cosmetics brand. “To be honest ... once I found Fenty, and once I actually liked it on my skin, because I have very sensitive skin, so once I was like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t break me out, and it looks good,’ I was like, ‘Yeah, you have a permanent customer.’”
Anais is a huge fan of Fenty Beauty’s concealer in particular. Shop our favorite SI Swimsuit-approved pick below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer, $30 (sephora.com)
This long-wearing, full-coverage product offers a matte finish that brightens under eyes while concealing redness and blemishes. Though it covers imperfections completely, the liquid product feels light on the skin, and as Anais mentioned, is safe for those with sensitive skin.
You can tap the product into your under eye area with your finger, or purchase the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Precision Concealer Brush 180 ($26) for easier application with near flawless results.
In addition to Anais’s stamp of approval, Fenty’s concealer has a 3.8 star rating from happy customers who note that the product doesn’t cake and is easy to match to your natural skin tone.