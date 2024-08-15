Cookbook Author Jilly Anais Says This Recipe Is a Must for Date Night
When content creator Jilly Anais walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, she blew everyone away with her tropical and metallic swimwear looks.
The 28-year-old recording artist and actress is the definition of a multihyphenate, as the former Miss Teen Houston is also a twice-published cookbook author. For that reason, when we sat down with Anais earlier this summer, we simply had to ask what her go-to date night recipe is—and it’s one she and her boyfriend, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, both love.
“My go-to recipe would definitely be, [my] jalapeño garlic salmon with Alfredo pasta. When I tell you that really kept my man, like that was the recipe, I would definitely say that one,” Anais says with a laugh. “Nothing about it is simple, but it’s simple enough, you know, and the jalapeño gives the salmon that extra flair. The homemade Alfredo is just top tier. “
The recipe, which features pan seared salmon and a rich, creamy Alfredo sauce, is available in Anais’s first cookbook, This Boss Babe Can Cookbook, released in 2020. The Texas native published her second volume, She Cooks Too!: Boss Babe Cravings Vol. 2, in 2023.
In addition to purchasing her cookbooks for more healthy and delicious meals, check out Anais’s TikTok account, where she regularly shares tasty recipe content.