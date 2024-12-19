5 Long-Lasting Red Lip Products Perfect for the Holidays
The holiday season is a great time to experiment where fashion is concerned. Whether you choose to elevate your wardrobe a bit or go outside of your comfort zone where your hair and makeup are concerned, one thing is for sure: ’tis the season of glitz and glam.
And what’s a better way to embrace glamour than with a bold and sultry red lip? This season, we’re drawing inspiration (and confidence) from SI Swimsuit’s September digital cover model, Ilona Maher, who is known to rock a red lip whether she’s on the rugby pitch or the red carpet. Celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Christina Aguilera are just a few more of our red-lipped muses we’re trying to emulate with our glam this holiday season.
Below, we’ve highlighted a few SI Swimsuit-approved options priced at $35 or less to snag ahead of your next holiday-themed social event.
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in “Pioneer,” $10.99 (ulta.com)
This wine red hue is Maher’s signature look. While she’s worn it to our 60th anniversary party in Los Angeles, try it out for your holiday brunch with your gal pals.
MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Matte Lipstick in “Power,” $26 (sephora.com)
A cool red tone that is perfect for the holidays, MERIT’s lightweight lipstick is super hydrating, so you won’t have to worry about flaky, dry lips. In fact, here’s what one happy customer wrote in her review: “I applied this lipstick at 5:00 pm and went to a party, ate, drank and talked. I got home at 1:00 am and my lipstick was still on and perfect. My lips weren’t dried out and cleansing oil took it all off.”
Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in “Inspire,” $20 (sephora.com)
If you’re looking for a soft, matte finish, try out this Selena Gomez-created liquid lipstick. The product provides buildable coverage, and won’t transfer to your glass during cocktail hour.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in “Red Carpet Red,” $35 (sephora.com)
A bit darker of a take on the red lip trend for the holidays, this ruby red color is a hydrating, long-wearing formula with equally gorgeous packaging. If you’re a fan of the brand’s best-selling nude-pink “Pillow Talk” hue, try something a bit bolder this season.
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in “Uncensored,” $29 (sephora.com)
Marketed as the “perfect universal red,” paint your lips in this bold liquid lipstick that will surely turn heads. The weightless, matte product is designed to suit all skin tones, and one reviewer noted that “Everyone asks me which lipstick I’m using because the pigment is perfect.”