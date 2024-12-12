SI Swimsuit’s Roshumba Williams Shares the Ultimate Holiday Outfit Formula
A legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Roshumba Williams is a supermodel and red carpet host known for her incredible sense of fashion. With the holiday season in full swing, we recently chatted with the style expert to get her two cents on holiday dressing. No matter what type of holiday gathering you’re heading out to next, Williams has a foolproof formula for the festive season—and it all starts with getting out of your comfort zone.
“When it comes to your wardrobe, something related to sparkles, shine or color, or maybe a cut or a silhouette, something that you wouldn’t wear in your normal everyday life, holiday time is a great time to raid your closet and put those things on,” Williams encourages.
Create your base and add pops of color
Putting together a chic holiday wardrobe is quite simple, according to the six-time SI Swimsuit model. Her go-to formula this season, for example, involves basic black with pops of color and sparkle.
“Say if I’m leaving the office and I’m in a black suit or a black dress, I would maybe throw on a great colored jacket or a sparkly throw or some exciting earrings or a great bag to kind of zhuzh up the look,” Williams explains. “Just experimenting with taking my normal everyday wardrobe and just adding a dose of excitement to it.”
Allow your personality to shine
While Williams is a heels girl, she says fancy flats are always great during the holidays, particularly pairs in silky colors or ones adorned with Swarovski crystals. Additionally, fashionistas can look to incorporate this season’s trendy crimson red hue into their wardrobes in the coming weeks, and Williams says she always gravitates toward staple colors like emerald green, gold and silver during the holidays.
“When it comes to the holiday season, I personally feel this is the time to be merry and have fun and really dress up, especially if you don’t get a chance to in your regular life,” Williams urges. “So I say dressing down, playing it safe, not having any fun—no! Go for it. Have fun, dress up.”
Be intentional with your outerwear
Where makeup is concerned, Williams is a strong believer that blush makes all the difference during the holidays, and can really perk up a washed out complexion. And as for outerwear, she loves a cape coat or kimono to stay warm while remaining chic.
“When you see someone in a great, cute outfit, be it a nice suit or a cute dress or a gown or a delicious pantsuit, it’s terrible when they put a regular winter coat or a winter jacket over it,” she notes. “So fancy outerwear [is a must]. I have a tendency to lean towards wearing coats, but my go to is a kimono sort of silhouette.”
Two stars who really embody sophisticated holiday fashion, according to Williams, are Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini. But if you’re not quite ready to take the leap into full sequins this holiday season, the SI Swimsuit legend urges women to start with some fun accessories and work their way up.
“Use accessories, shoes, great pops of color,” Williams suggests. “Accessorize [with] earrings, hair ornaments, a nice little shrug. Just add some fun and excitement, color and sparkle to your wardrobe, especially for the holiday season, because ... it’s good to make yourself feel pretty.”