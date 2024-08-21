Olympian Suni Lee Swears by This Faux Sun-Kissed Blush Combo
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee is finally sharing her highly-requested makeup routine. The six-time medalist, who won gold in the team all-around event at this year’s Paris games and the individual all-around at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, took to TikTok to talk about her favorite products. We’re immediately taking note of her rosy mauve blush routine involving these two best-selling products.
The 21-year-old, who was born and raised in Minnesota, started the look with the Hourglass concealer ($36) and LYS bronzing stick ($20), then dove into her blush must-haves.
Rhode Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy, $24 (rhodeskin.com)
This viral new blush from Hailey Bieber’s line is a fan-favorite and constantly sold out for a reason. Grab it now, while it‘s still in stock!
PATRICK TA Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo, $38 (sephora.com)
Lee uses the powder portion of this cream and powder duo to set the cream blush above. She noted that she has oily skin so she likes to mattify everything.
“I feel like the key to my makeup is I try to look super, super bronzed,” Lee shared. She then finished off the look with some brow gel and her signature lip combo.
“You said it best! That lip look is ✨ amazing ✨ 😉,” skincare brand Ole Henriksen commented.
“Stunning 🖤✨,” Hourglass Cosmetics complimented.
“Suni we’re blushing 🥰🤭 ,” Patrick Ta Beauty chimed.