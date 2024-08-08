Gymnast Suni Lee Finally Shared Her Viral Olympic Lip Combo
We’re totally enamored with Suni Lee and her performance at the Paris Olympics this year. The 21-year-old, who won a silver, gold and bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, left France this week with three new medals. Team USA, or the “Golden Girls” won gold in the gymnastics artistic team all-around and Lee secured the bronze in the individual all-around and the uneven bars this week.
We, along with an entire nation of eagle-eyed viewers, loved watching Minnesota native nail her routines and stick all her powerful landings, but there’s one thing that we’re still thinking about in the back of our minds: Lee‘s flawless glossy lip combo. In a recent TikTok, the former Auburn University student finally revealed her winning two-product routine.
MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in “Anywhere Caffeine” and “Wherever Walnut,” $24 (sephora.com)
Lee applies this liner in “Anywhere Caffeine,” a light brown-nude shade, to the perimeter of her lips to create the illusion of a fuller lip. Then, she takes “Wherever Walnut” and puts “a little bit on the inner parts of my lip.”
OLEHENRIKSEN Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment in Citrus Sunshine, $22 (olehenricksen.com)
Lee tops it off with this glossy lip balm in the sheer fruity-scented “Citrus Sunshine” version. The product is also available at Sephora and Ulta, though this specific shade is currently sold out there.
“It’s like super thick, super glossy,” she explained of the viral product.
Watch Lee’s full tutorial on TikTok.