Sarah Nicole Landry’s Go-to Beauty Product Is a Game-Changer for Lips
As summer winds down, many of us are beginning to shift our wardrobes over for the fall season. That shift, naturally, then leads to seasonal changes in our skincare and makeup routines. And as the temperatures begin to slowly drop, many of us choose to prioritize moisture in our skincare routines. When it comes to staying hydrated, content creator Sarah Nicole Landry has a foolproof product in her arsenal: Fitglow Beauty’s night serum, which moistens your lips while you sleep.
“It is a lip serum and, for the last five years, I’ve not slept without it on my lips. I almost cannot sleep without it on my lips. It is incredible,” she says. “I had really, really, really bad chapped lips one winter and I tried this product and they were better ... Five years later, that night serum is [still] such a game-changer, and my lips have never been chapped since.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Fitglow Beauty Night Lip Serum, $48 (fitglowbeauty.com)
Packed with plant ceramides and vegan collagen, Fitglow Beauty’s lip serum protects the moisture barrier while you sleep and promises to boost lip volume while decreasing signs of aging. Simply swipe it on before you go to bed and wake up to a hydrated, plumper pout. You can also try the mini ($12) version of the product to test it out before making a bigger investment.
