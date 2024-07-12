This Beauty Trend Is Sarah Nicole Landry’s Current Favorite
Press-on nails are getting the recognition and hype they deserve and Sarah Nicole Landry isn’t afraid to share how much she truly loves the trend. It’s a quick, easy, affordable way to add some personality and flair to your look, without the fuss and stress of a brand new manicure.
The content creator is best known for her blog, The Birds Papaya, where she discusses everything from motherhood and giving birth to learning to love her body and dealing with grief. She’s also a model and mom of four, and she nailed her catwalk moment at SI Swimsuit’s runway show at Miami Swim Week last month.
The 39-year-old, who will celebrate her upcoming milestone birthday in December, chatted with the brand during the June 1 event at the W Hotel South Beach about all the skincare, makeup and lifestyle items she’s loving—and press on nails are her No. 1 fascination right now.
“I’m going to give a shout out to press on nails. My girlfriend over the pandemic started a brand called Get Quickies, it’s press on nails. I never thought that would be something I would come to love,” she shared. “It has been so fun to be able to have my time back and a little bit more money back, and just [have] control over like ‘oh I want to change my style today.’ Press on nails are having a moment.”
Get Quickies was created by Bailey Stanworth, who found confidence in having a fresh, fun, unique manicure as an acessory, and was left feeling desperate and unlike herself when the Pandemic hit and salons shut down. She took a DIY approach and tried UV gel manicures at home before quickly realizing it was unsustainable and simply not that easy. Stanworth found a solution to her problem in press-on nails, but recognized there was a gap in the market for “trendy styles, quality product and budget friendly prices.”
Get Quickies delivers “convenience, quality and confidence in every set while giving people back their time and money,” reads the website. “The brand reinvents press-on nail packaging; eliminating unnecessary plastic nail trays and cardboard boxes.”
The site features products in tons of super cute, trendy styles like 3D, chrome, florals, french manicures, heart decals, ombré patterns which each come in a variety of shapes like almond, coffin, oval, round square, square, and at every length, so you can express yourself through your nails.
Shop at getquickies.com.
Landry and the brand have even launched a collab, releasing on July 16. Check out a preview of the five upcoming styles here.