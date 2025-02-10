Shop Paige Spiranac’s Confidence-Boosting Finishing Touch for a Night Out
Paige Spiranac has never been one to shy away from confidence—whether she’s dominating on the golf course, dazzling on social media or stepping out for a night on the town. The SI Swimsuit model, who first posed for the brand in Aruba in 2018 and returned to the fold for the 60th anniversary issue last year, knows that the right finishing touch can make all the difference. And for the former professional golfer, that final flourish isn’t just about fashion or makeup—it’s about scent.
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, there’s no better time to embrace a signature fragrance that makes you feel bold, beautiful and completely irresistible. “I love perfume and I’ve been on the journey of finding my signature scent,” the 31-year-old shares. “I tend to lean towards sweet, fruity fragrances so I’m currently loving Burberry Her.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
BURBERRY Her Eau de Parfum, $105 (sephora.com)
The romantic, fruity-gourmand fragrance is the perfect addition to any date night, whether you’re heading out for dinner or indulging in a little self-love. Opening with a burst of dark and red berries, the scent softens into a delicate floral heart of jasmine and violet before settling into warm, sultry base notes of white woods, musk and amber.
Burberry Her is available in multiple sizes, from the convenient mini eau de parfum spray ($39) to the largest 3.3 oz bottle ($168), making it easy to keep your confidence boost within reach. Whether you’re treating yourself or dropping a hint for a Valentine’s Day gift, this is the perfect way to channel Spiranac’s signature allure and girlboss energy.
We caught up with the content creator ahead of the season of love, and she emphasized the importance of self-care—not just for looking good, but because confidence starts from within and radiates into every aspect of life.
“I’ve found that all my personal relationships are at their best when I’m at my best,” the Colorado native tells SI Swimsuit. “I’ve invested into a self-care routine that makes me feel my best—from therapy to working out to clean eating—which has helped me be the best version of myself.”
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Spiranac reminds us that the most meaningful gift we can give to a partner or ourselves is the commitment to self-love and well-being.