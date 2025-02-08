Swimsuit

Paige Spiranac’s 3 Makeup Essentials for a Look That Transitions From the Golf Course to Date Night

The former professional golfer and content creator’s beauty philosophy is less is more.

Ananya Panchal

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Paige Spiranac is known for many things—her expert golf skills, her trailblazing social media presence and her ability to turn heads with both her fashion and beauty looks. The former professional golfer has built an empire by breaking barriers for women in sports and challenging outdated norms. She’s the most-followed female golfer on Instagram, with 4 million fans tuning in for her golf tips, candid takes and female advocacy content.

While Spiranac’s style on and off the course varies, sometimes opting for sultry, tight silhouettes and other times keeping it casual and sporty, her approach to beauty is much more consistent. She knows what works for her and sticks to it.

“I don’t take too many fashion risks. I stick to the formula that works for my body type and that makes me feel most confident,” she shares. “I first pick if I want to highlight my legs or chest—I mostly pick chest [laughs]—and then I build my outfit around that. I like simple, form-fitting pieces in solid colors [and] limited accessories.”

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Dolce&Gabbana. Jewelry by Melinda Maria and Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The SI Swimsuit model and content creator, who posed for the brand in Aruba in 2018 and returned to the fold as an official “legend” for the 60th anniversary issue last year, applies a similar philosophy to her beauty regimen. She tends to stick to tried-and-true essentials that ensure she looks flawless whether she’s playing a round of golf or heading out for date night. “Investing in good skincare,” she says of her biggest beauty tip. “I like Sisley products and do a facial once a month.”

Here are Spiranac’s three must-have makeup items products for a flawless, long-lasting look.

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint, $70 (ulta.com)

Ulta
Ulta

This product “is lightweight which is great for photo shoots or the golf course,” Spiranac says. “I’ve found wearing a foundation that’s less thick or full coverage gives you a better base to build and will look more natural, especially in natural light.”

MAKE UP FOR EVER  Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner, $24 (sephora.com)

Sephora
Sephora

A best-selling, makeup artist-approved and TikTok beauty community favorite, this long-wear lip liner glides on effortlessly to shape and enhance lips with its richly pigmented, creamy formula—crafted with clean ingredients for a flawless finish.

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray, $32 (sephora.com)

Sephora
Sephora

“A great setting spray is a must,” Spiranac emphasizes. “One/Size is my favorite and makes your makeup look flawless for the entire day. I never thought a setting spray was that important, but it’s a game changer.”

