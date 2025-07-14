Stassi Schroeder Swears by This ‘Botox in a Bottle’ Face Mask When She Travels
Traveling so often can cause wear and tear on the face and body. But Stassi Schroeder may have found a way to override this issue with a go-to product that she absolutely cannot go without.
Schroeder caught up with SI Swimsuit during Swim Week in Miami this May, where she discussed what she does to stay beautiful and glowing, going city to city. This tip may very well be a game-changer!
“Lots of masks like the Skyn ones from Iceland,” she recommended when asked what her best travel tips are. “It’s called ‘face-lift-in-a-bag.’ I’m not joking. It’s like you instantly got Botox. It’s crazy. I swear by those.”
When she’s not carrying face masks in her carry-on bag, she’s traveling with items for her kids in her beach bag for a nice summer day. Although a few of these items may be “boring” to her, this momma may be underestimating the fun she guarantees just by bringing these essentials along.
“Literally, it’s kids’ toys. Kids sunscreen,” she expressed before adding one more item that’s definitely not for the youngins: “It’s stuff to make Aperol spritzes.” When asked if the classic cocktail is her summer must-have, she told us, “It’s my go-to all year round.”
The 37-year-old reality star’s beach bag symbolizes the never-ending juggle between prioritizing her kids and prioritizing her own needs. Ever since she became a mother of two, she hasn’t had as much time to focus on herself, understandably.
“I think no one properly warned me that going from one to two is harder than going from zero to one. Because now it’s like me and my husband are just like ... one of them’s on the other. So there’s less time for us to just be adults. But we’re getting to the point where we fully have the hang of things. So life gets easier every day," the podcast host shared with PEOPLE last June.
Schroeder has had to sacrifice the peacefulness that comes with sleeping in, for example.
“What I would f--king give. What I would give to just sleep till 9:00 a.m. That would be fun. I don’t understand what that’s like,” she added. “Actually, at this point I don’t think my body would even let me do it. If we were on vacation, I don’t think that my body would even allow me to sleep to 9:00.”
Clearly, Schroeder remains very busy—not to mention business ventures such as making her debut on the catwalk for SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week runway show this year. It’s no wonder she carries a high-quality face mask to keep her looking fresh and ready to take on whatever the world has in store for her.