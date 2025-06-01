Stassi Schroeder
Reality TV star and bestselling author Stassi Schroeder rose to fame through the beloved Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, where she appeared in the first eight seasons. Coming up in the world of television, she actually got her start in front of the camera through the competition series The Amazing Race in 2005, in which she competed alongside her family members and finished in seventh place.
Over the years, Schroeder has appeared in multiple Bravo shows, also including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Summer House and most recently, Vanderpump Villa. Connecting with fans through her witty, outspoken personality, it comes as no surprise that she was able to create a brand of her own, launching her popular podcast Straight Up With Stassi—now just Stassi—in 2015. This spawned a live podcast tour and a later podcast alongside her husband, Beau Clark, called The Good The Bad The Baby.
Schroeder is a three-time New York Times bestselling author with her humorous self-help books, all about navigating and embracing womanhood. Next up, she’ll star in her own unscripted show, Stassi Says, on Hulu—but first, she’s taking a break from reality TV to walk the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week.