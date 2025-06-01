Stassi Schroeder 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Stassi Schroeder walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Schroeder is a popular TV personality, a New York Times bestselling author and a podcast host. Widely known for her seven-year tenure on Bravo’s hit show Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder most recently appeared on season two of Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa and is set to star in a docu-comedy series titled Stassi Says. The 36-year-old is also the author of several books, including Next Level Basic, Off With My Head and You Can’t Have It All. Additionally, she hosts the Stassi and The Good The Bad The Baby podcasts.
Swim Week is held at the W South Beach in Miami, Fla., on May 30 and May 31. Before Saturday night’s runway show featuring 16 SI Swimsuit staples, five debut appearances and six Swim Search finalists, attendees had access to the brunch presented by MINI, the Beach Club presented by Coppertone and the VIP dinner on Friday, followed by an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.