Sarah Nicole Landry Talks Journey to Connecting With Her Body Again Postpartum
Model and mom of four Sarah Nicole Landry is incredibly open and honest about her postpartum experience. The content creator never shies away from using her platform, The Birds Papaya, to talk about all things motherhood and finding her way back to herself again and again after giving birth.
While in Florida for Miami Swim Week, we caught up with the podcast host to learn more about the latter. Landry, who most recently welcomed a child in 2021, notes that instead of forcing herself to be confident and happy with her postpartum body, she allowed herself to grieve her former self, which ultimately led her back to feelings of self-love.
“I really realized that going through grieving who I was in order to become who I am was so important because now I feel so connected with my body again,” Landry tells us. “But it took me grieving my old one to get to where I am now and I feel like a lot of people really feel like they are not told about that step. It’s not about just ignoring it, [you need to] really face it head on. Your feelings are valid. When you’re struggling with your body change, that’s a valid thing. Your body went through so much, your life went through so much, you’ve changed. It’s O.K. to grieve because grief is a processing tool for change. And so it allows us to sort of honor that former self and then meet our new selves where we’re at.”
Whether you can relate to Landry’s postpartum journey or not, the 39-year-old is always sharing inspirational views on body confidence and more on her platform that is bound to resonate. Read more about her game-changing self-love advice for women here.