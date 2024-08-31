This Simple Two-Product Combo Is Kamie Crawford’s Current Favorite Lip Duo
The beauty industry is booming—and that’s a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, we love having choices. More than that, we appreciate the fact that companies are expanding the range of their products to accommodate all skin types and complexions. But the sheer number of products on the market can be overwhelming. At times, it seems that there are too many options to choose from.
That’s why, when a trusted source shares their go-to makeup routine, we almost immediately take their word for it. We have to have some way of narrowing down products, and recommendations from some of our favorite celebrities and models is up there with the best of them.
So, of course, we were overjoyed when we got a glimpse of TV personality Kamie Crawford’s current favorite lip combo. It’s simple, really. She heavily lines her lips with Make Up For Ever’s Artist Color Pencil ($24), then fills the rest in with Clarins Lip Perfector Shimmer Lip Gloss ($30).
A simple routine that also looks good? Now, that’s something we can get behind. Here are the two products integral to her combo.
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil, $24 (makeupforever.com)
This is a great go-to liner. Fit for use on lips, brows, eyes and face, the Artist Color Pencil is more than worth the money. Crawford snagged it in the shade “Limitless Brown,” but there are a total of 14 hues available on the website to pick from.
Clarins Lip Perfector Shimmer Lip Gloss, $30 (clarinsusa.com)
A favorite among the SI Swimsuit family, Clarins makes some of the best glosses for year-round wear. The beauty of this product lies in its dual purpose—in other words, it nourishes at the same time that it leaves your lips looking tinted and shimmery. Crawford recommended the shade “Rosewood Shimmer.”