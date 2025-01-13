This Winter Skincare Tip From Danessa Myricks Is a Game Changer
When it comes to beauty expertise, we have a long roster of makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians to consult at SI Swimsuit. One such industry stalwart is Danessa Myricks, founder and CEO of Danessa Myricks Beauty.
We recently chatted with the beauty guru about holiday makeup and New Years Eve glam, and today, it’s time to focus in on winter skincare. And while many people may not think of it as a vital step, Myricks tells SI Swimsuit that how we prep our skin can actually make or break our complexion this winter.
“ Skin prep is really key. That’s the one thing that often changes from one season to the next, especially when we talk about going from warm weather to cold,” Myricks explains. “You may, during the other months, be able to get away with just a very neutral moisturizer, but in the winter months, you may have to use something that works a little bit harder so that the finish of your skin still looks the same as it did in the summer.”
Changing up not only your moisturizer, but your primer, too, can be a great way to help your skin retain hydration during the dry winter months, she adds.
“ As an example, you may be somebody with oily skin, but you want a dewy finish in the end,” Myricks notes. “So you may prep your skin with something that’s all about oil control and you may use a primer that’s oil control. You can [then] use a foundation that’s more radiant because you prepped your skin and primed it accordingly.”
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide, $34 (sephora.com)
One primer product that works particularly well in the winter is from the beauty guru’s own brand. The Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum ($34) is a skincare product designed to give users a makeup-like effect, and is packed with hydrating ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.
“ The clinical results show that it boosts the hydration level of your skin by 108% instantly upon application,” Myricks says. “But the makeup win is that it leaves a radiant finish to your skin that doesn’t disappear. So even with putting your complexion on top, you still get that glowy, radiant [finish], without it being oily, without it being wet ... So it’s like a perfect two in one.”
The glow serum, which is available in two different shades and is fit for all skin types, can be worn as skincare alone or as a hydrating and plumping base before layering on the rest of your makeup. Here’s to retaining hydrated, glowy skin in the winter months to come!