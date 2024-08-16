The Cavinder Twins Created Their Fitness App to Help Women Struggling With Body Dysmorphia
When they launched their TWOgether fitness app in May, Haley and Hanna Cavinder had an important mission in mind: to help women streamline their workouts and nutrition through fitness plans and recipes.
The 23-year-old twin sisters walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, and we had the opportunity to catch up with the University of Miami athletes to learn more about their app. As it turns out, creating it came from a very personal experience.
“About a year and a half ago, we came out with our eating disorder, so that was kind of a very big struggle for us,” Hanna explains. “We went through it at the same time, and then we got with our nutritionist and she literally changed our whole perspective on food. Being able to have somebody impact me like that, I was like, why would I not want to impact other girls that are going through the same thing? ... So many females struggle with body dysphoria, and I think if we can have some impact and just help one girl, two girls, that’s what TWOgether is all about. Being able to literally help every single person that struggles with it and that needs a guide or a plan.”
The TWOgether app, which features a four-week summer sprint program, recipe guides and a custom macro count, starts at just $8.33/month and has been an incredibly rewarding pursuit, adds Haley.
“It’s such a positive community and a great outlet. I think that we just need to do our part, especially with social media, you know, you have a platform and find a niche where you can help other people,” she says. “... So why not do our part and give back to girls? It’s so rewarding too, seeing girls that reach their goals and feeling like their best self and knowing that you have a little part in it.”
