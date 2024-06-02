Hanna Cavinder Takes to the SI Swimsuit Runway Hand-in-Hand With Sister Haley
Hanna Cavinder, along with her twin Haley, is known both on and off the basketball court. The incoming fifth year at the University of Miami has made a name for herself under the new NIL policies that have taken effect in college athletics over the past few years.
The twins were the first to sign a paid partnership under the legislation and served as important advocates for student athletes on Capitol Hill. Together, they are paving the way for future athletes to profit off of their own names.
Their efforts extend beyond athletics, as well. Inspired by their struggles with body image and their relationships with food, they founded a fitness and wellness community and app called Twogether, giving them a platform to help other women become and feel the best versions of themselves.
In 2023, they helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to the school’s first first Elite Eight in program history. After retiring at the end of the 2023 season, the twins have since decided to come out of retirement. Next season, they will hope to push their team to greater heights as fifth year leaders.
The Cavinder twins took to this year’s SI Swimsuit runway at Miami Swim Week in complementary swimwear, including picks from SI Swimsuit’s own collection.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop Hanna Cavinder’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Ruffle Cut-Out Bralette, $40 and Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $35 (amazon.com)
Leslie Amon Zita Bikini Set - Black-and-white gingham, €240,00 (leslieamon.com)
Every summer, Miami Swim Week gives designers the chance to debut the best swimwear styles of the season. And each year, SI Swimsuit hosts a runway show, featuring brand models and other notable women in their favorite swimwear picks.
This year’s weekend-long event kicked off on Friday morning with an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. The afternoon brought a poolside event featuring designer pop-ups and brand activations. The women rounded out the evening with a VIP welcome dinner and after-party.
Saturday morning brought an early morning workout led by Katie Austin in collaboration with DOGPOUND. Following a private brunch and beauty treatments, the models headed to their runway rehearsal and hair and makeup. Before taking to the runway, each model walked the red carpet and chatted with cohosts Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.