Brooks Nader Reveals Why She Admires Fellow SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Model Ilona Maher
Last night, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand took to the Dante Beverly Hills for a 60th anniversary celebration—and the chance to commemorate September digital issue cover star Ilona Maher. The event was fittingly co-hosted by Maybelline, the brand responsible for the professional rugby player’s signature red lip on the set of her photo shoot in Bellport, New York.
The stars came out to celebrate Maher (and the brand milestone, too). Among the crowd were several of SI Swimsuit’s former cover stars, various talent from over the years and some content creators, too. On the red carpet, our team had the chance to catch up with all of them—to dish on their recent accomplishments, talk all things SI Swimsuit and gush about the guest of honor, Maher herself.
For former SI Swimsuit cover model Brooks Nader, who has posed for the annual issue every year since 2019, the latter was an easy task. Both Nader and Maher were cast on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars earlier this fall. And though the former is no longer on the show, she had the chance to get to know the Paris Olympian personally during the weeks in which they shared the dance floor.
When asked her thoughts on the September digital cover star, Nader had nothing but praise to offer. “I love Ilona,” she shares with the team. For Nader, it’s not simply about her professional sports success (Olympic bronze medal included) or her body positivity advocacy. It’s about “how supportive she is of everybody,” she explains. “She was always cheering for me and I’m always cheering for her.”
But, more than that, she’s inspiring. “She’s so successful and talented at her craft,” Nader remarks. “[She] dominates the rugby field and then also [Dancing With the Stars]. She just perfects everything she does, and I admire that so much.”
For all of those reasons and more, the 28-year-old is thrilled to call Maher a fellow SI Swimsuit cover star. The brand is always after inspiring talent to feature in the annual magazine—and the rugby pro is nothing if not that. “She’s inspired a lot of women—on TikTok and online—and she’s inspired [me],” Nader explains. “So I’m really proud of her and excited to celebrate her tonight.”
The pair shared the red carpet for a moment last night and will have the chance to reunite again when the Dancing With the Stars season finale rolls around on Nov. 26.