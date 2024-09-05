Shop Olympian Ilona Maher's Signature Bold Lip Colors She Sported for Her SI Swimsuit Cover Photo Shoot
Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher just landed on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue, and it was truly an epic moment. The pro athlete, who took home a bronze medal at this year’s Paris games, was eager to show off her fierce and formidable figure as she posed for photographer Ben Watts.
SI Swimsuit’s fashion editors and the 28-year-old worked together to create a series of looks that the model felt “beautiful and sexy” in, and she certainly wasn’t afraid to show some skin and flaunt her muscles while on location in Bellport, New York. In the same vein, the Vermont native was ready to sport several bold lip looks, courtesy of glam guru Jodie Boland and makeup retailer Maybelline. The cosmetics brand was the official sponsor of SI Swimsuit’s new digital issue—a partnership that feels especially fitting as the two iconic brands come together to celebrate Maher and her personal motto: beast, beauty, brains.
Shop some of Maher’s lip looks from set below and check out the full collection at maybelline.com.
Super Stay Matte Ink®Liquid Lipstick in ‘Pioneer,’ $10.99 (maybelline.com)
This shade is the perfect deep berry-plum lip for fall. And, the cutest part is that the shade expertly matches Maher’s custom Brent Neale 18K ruby-encrusted lipstick pendant.
Super Stay Matte Ink®Liquid Lipstick in ‘Self Starter,’ $10.99 (maybelline.com)
The most gorgeous and long-lasting matte pinky-nude lip we‘ve ever seen.
Super Stay Matte Ink®Liquid Lipstick in ‘Shot Caller’ and ‘Pioneer,’ $10.99 (maybelline.com)
Boland combined these two shades to get the ideal bright red lip for Maher‘s complexion—and she totally nailed it.
Super Stay Matte Ink®Liquid Lipstick in ‘Voyager,’ $10.99 (maybelline.com)
If you’re all set for autumn and searching for a moody plum lip that leans a bit more cool-toned, this one is a great option.
Color Sensational® Made For All Lipstick ‘Mauve For Me,’ $7.49 (maybelline.com)
This super rich and creamy lipstick offers all the pigment without the fuss.
Color Sensational® The Creams Cream Finish Lipstick Makeup ‘Crimson Race,’ $7.49 (maybelline.com)
This cream finish lipstick comes with the most supple, soft velvety formula that leaves lips feeling smooth and soft, while delivering a vibrant pop of color.
Color Sensational® The Creams Cream Finish Lipstick Makeup ‘Pink Flare,’ $7.49 (maybelline.com)
This shade is the most gorgeous, sassy pink color without being too Barbie-esque or too red.
View Maher’s full gallery here, and read her cover story here.