10 Flattering Must-Have One-Pieces on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and that means everything from clothing and accessories to home items and electronics can be purchased at a majorly discounted rate via the e-commerce giant. Naturally, we’ve been eyeing swimsuits during the clearance event, and have put together a list of must-have one-pieces that are currently on sale.
When it comes to swimwear, you don’t have to shell out major cash to look like a million bucks, and these well-made, flattering and reasonably-priced picks are proof of that. Below, shop 10 SI Swimsuit-approved one-pieces that are discounted with a Prime Day Deal now through 11:59 p.m. PT this evening.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Cut-Out One-Piece with Wrap Tie Detail, $35.56 (amazon.com)
Does this colorful, strappy cut-out suit look familiar? Achieng Agutu rocked the hot pink version on the Miami Swim Week runway in June.
AI'MAGE Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit, $20.99 (amazon.com)
If you’re looking to try the cut-out trend in perhaps a bit subtler fashion, opt for this red hot one-piece with a minimal one in front.
CUPSHE Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.99 (amazon.com)
A one-piece that blends several trends in one. In addition to animal print, the criss-cross suit is also available in several other solid colors and fun patterns.
Aleumdr Women’s Ribbed One-Piece, $16.73 (amazon.com)
This chic, square-neck suit features ties on the side so you can adjust the fit for high-leg, cheeky coverage or a more moderate fit.
ZAFUL Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit, $31.19 (amazon.com)
Who says one-piece suits have to be boring? With some texture, a deep-V plunge neckline and criss-cross straps, you’ll definitely turn heads at the pool.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Strapless One-Piece, $38.61 (amazon.com)
Transport yourself back to the 1970s with this “groovy” patterned suit, or opt for one of the solid-colored picks.
ZAFUL Women’s Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.19 (amazon.com)
With removable padding at the bust and criss-cross straps that can be worn a number of different ways, you’re guaranteed a custom fit with this monokini.
Aleumdr Women’s Color-Block One-Piece, $16.79 (amazon.com)
If you’re looking for something a bit more sporty, this black-and-white one-piece fits the bill, whether you’re running along the beach or sunbathing.
CHYRII Women’s Cut-Out Lace-Up Swimsuit, $24.79 (amazon.com)
On the other hand, if you’re looking for something to show off a bit more of your figure, order this strappy monokini, which is available in more than 20 different hues and patterns.
SPORLIKE Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit, $31.99 (amazon.com)
An underwire-free suit with a ruffled hemline, this one-piece has a strap that can be tied into a bow to cinch your waist.