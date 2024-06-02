Achieng Agutu Dazzles in Neon Looks for SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Miami Swim Week
Achieng Agutu strutted her stuff in delicious neon looks at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week this evening.
The 2024 rookie co-won the Swim Search open casting call last year, and made her debut in the 60th anniversary magazine after a breathtaking photo shoot with Yu Tsai on the beaches of Mexico. The influencer, who is known on all her platforms by the handle @noordinarynoire, as well as the tagline “the tantalizing confidence queen,” is all about encouraging women to step into their power and be unapologetically themselves. The Kenyan-born model is always sharing her best beauty and fashion tips, in addition to uplifting and inspiring messages hyping herself and her internet friends, a.k.a. her “besties” up.
Agutu donned a one-piece from Sports Illustrated’s new swimwear line, and a cute, shiny bright blue set from Nessa Swimwear.
Each year, brands and designers have the opportunity to showcase their latest collections at Miami Swim Week. Models gain exposure and can add another runway to their résumés, while attendees get a front-row seat to the hottest event of the season, along with access to VIP parties.
In anticipation of SI Swimsuit’s runway show, models and staff gathered and celebrated with an outdoor bungalow brunch yesterday morining. Magazine stars attended a pool party alongside cool pop-ups, activations and more, followed by a glamorous VIP welcome dinner and after-party on Friday night.
The women woke up bright and early this morning, and were treated to a high-energy workout class in led by four-time SI Swimsuit model and fitness influencer Katie Austin in partnership with DOGPOUND. Everyone practiced their catwalks with a super fun rehearsal ahead of this evening’s event, and then headed to hair and makeup to get ready for the pre-runway show red carpet, hosted by Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford.