5 Must-Have Items From the Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Collection
Summer is on the horizon, and that means it’s time to refresh your swimwear wardrobe. And whether you have a luxurious beach vacation on the calendar or are planning to hit the pool regularly, there’s a little something for everyone in the new Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection.
Unveiled earlier this week, the exclusive capsule collection of swimwear was inspired by supermodel energy of the 1990s. The bikinis and one-pieces that make up the line are composed of vintage, high-cut silhouettes in modern animal and cherry prints. No swimwear look is complete without accessories, which is why the collab also includes baby tees, hats, beach bags and more.
Below, shop a few of our favorite must-have items from the Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection.
Salina Logo Cropped T-Shirt in White, $60 (us.ohpolly.com)
As seen on Olivia Dunne on the Swim Week runway, this tiny crop is a must-have whether it’s used as a cover-up at the beach or worn with a pair of shorts for a post-swim lunch. It’s lightweight and made from a premium cotton-blend jersey, so perfect for warm summer days.
Calella Charm-Detail Triangle Bikini Top in Cherry Print, $70 and Cove Side-Tie Cheeky Bikini Bottoms in Cherry Print, $60 (us.ohpolly.com)
There’s nothing more classic than a string bikini, and this sweet one includes a trendy cherry charm between the bust of the top. Plus, the teeny top and high-cut bottoms are ideal for minimizing tan lines. Swim Search finalist Tunde Oyeneyin nailed her Swim Week catwalk in the two-piece last night.
Lazise Logo Baseball Cap in White, $70 (ohpolly.us.com)
Stay cool and protect your face from the sun’s harsh rays with this logo ball cap, which also comes in red.
Velika Toweling Tote Bag in Fiery Red, $80 (us.ohpolly.com)
A cute beach bag is a summer staple, and a roomy one at that. This soft and sporty embroidered tote is large enough to hold your SPF, a good book and all of your beach day essentials.
Ostend Cross-Back Swimsuit in Zebra Print, $105 (us.ohpolly.com)
Who says one-pieces have to be boring? This plunging V-neck suit with a high-cut leg and thong back is anything but tame. In addition to the trendy zebra print, it’s available in the same cherry pattern as the bikini above.
Watch the full livestream of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week here.