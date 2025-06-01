Tunde Oyeneyin Is an Undeniable Superstar in Cherry Print Bikini on SI Swimsuit Runway
Tunde Oyeneyin showed fans in attendance at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2025 runway show on Saturday night why she’s one of six Swim Search finalists this year.
If you were looking for a multi-hyphenate, you’ve found one and then some in this model. Best known for her work as a popular Peloton instructor, podcast host and bestselling author, Oyeneyin is a Texas native of Nigerian descent with a passion for all things fitness. Working with Peloton, she leads cycling and strength classes for a community of over 7 million members.
Her podcast, Fitness Flipped, debuted at number one on Apple’s Health and Fitness charts, and she's also the author of Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be, a bestselling memoir that encourages readers to SPEAK—and acronym which in this case stands for “Surrender, Power, Empathy, Authenticity and Knowledge.”
On Saturday night in Miami, Oyeneyin took to the runway in two distinctly fierce looks that swimwear fans will be clamoring to add to their already packed collections. For one walk, the fitness guru donned a daring yellow one-piece with a playful pattern made up of large black polka dots. The swimsuit was extremely high-cut on the legs for a jaw-dropping final silhouette, and the tie around the waist cinched the fabric for the perfect hourglass look.
And for her other striking ensemble, the model wore a white string bikini with a flirty cherry print pattern. While the two-piece on its own was adorable enough, the model was further styled with a cropped and distressed denim vest matching cut-off denim bottoms for a final ensemble that positively screamed, “Summer has arrived, and so have I!”
As mentioned above, Oyeneyin is one of six finalists for the 2025 Swim Search, alongside Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez and Raeann Langas. Swim Search is SI Swimsuit’s yearly open casting call to find new faces and fresh perspectives, and the winner receives a highly coveted prize: their very own spot in the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue.
SI Swimsuit’s runway show in Miami saw a marvelous collection of women take their turns on the runway with Oyeneyin, including a diverse blend of SI Swimsuit models, celebrity guests and her fellow Swim Search finalists. And there was so much more to Swim Week than just this incredible runway, with exciting events taking place throughout the entire weekend, such as a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
Swim Week has become a special yearly tradition for fans passionate about fashion and swimwear, as the event kicks off the sultry summer season with a sneak peek at some of the trendiest looks on the horizon.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.