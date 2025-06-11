7 Pride Collections We’re Shopping This June
June is Pride Month, an occasion that celebrates the LBGTQ+ community and serves as recognition of the Stonewall riots of 1969. While we at SI Swimsuit honor and acknowledge the incredible cultural impact queer artists, entertainers, leaders and change-makers bring to our society all year long, we find it especially important to highlight these stories during Pride Month. Take, for example, Leyna Bloom, SI Swimsuit’s first transgender cover model, who is also thriving as an actress, activist and more. And, of course, 2025 cover star Lauren Chan, who became our first out lesbian cover model in May. We are honored to tell these stories 356 days a year.
While some brands have chosen to scale back their DEI initiatives this year, there are plenty others that—like SI Swimsuit—choose to amplify the LGBTQ community through their offerings. Below, find a few of our favorite fashion and beauty Pride collections to support this month.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Levi’s Pride Icon Skirt, $88 (levi.com)
This year, the denim company’s Pride collection was created by brand designers who identify as LGBTQ+. This 100% cotton mid-rise skirt will instantly become a summer wardrobe staple.
Palermo Pride Sneaker, $80 (us.puma.com)
These best-selling sneakers, available in both men’s and women’s sizes, feature a white textile base and subtle pops of color thanks to the stitching and laces.
Viva Glam Lip Glass, $26 (maccosmetics.com)
Created alongside 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Kim Petras, this lightweight, hydrating MAC gloss provides fuller, plumper-looking lips. Better yet, 100% of proceeds from the shimmery red lip product (along with a whopping $1 million donation) will benefit MAC charity partners like The Trevor Project and It Gets Better.
The Vivian Wilson Pride Tee, $48 (wildfang.com)
Our favorite pick from Vivan Wilson’s collaboration with Wildfang, this graphic tee makes a major statement: trans lives matter. Feel extra good about your purchase knowing that 100% of proceeds from the T-shirt are donated to The Trevor Project.
Let’s Have a Kiki Press-on Nails, $23 (getquickies.com)
These rainbow-hued press-on nails make for the ultimate at-home manicure. Quickies promises that not only can the application process be completed in 10 minutes, but the results last for weeks. Additionally, the brand donates $1 per order to LGBTQ and abortion funds.
Gender Pronoun Button, $4 (the-outrage.com)
Wear your gender pronouns on your sleeve (or tote or jacket) with one of these cute buttons. Proceeds benefit LGBTQ+ organizations that partner with The Outrage.
Cropped Fletcher Graphic Tee, $40 (abercrombie.com)
The trendy clothing retailer’s Pride collection includes this Fletcher cropped tee, items for kids and more. In honor of Pride Month, Abercrombie has pledged a $400,000 donation to The Trevor Project.